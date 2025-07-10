Diversity, Unity and Collaboration – Theme and Logo of the Francophone WikiConvention 2025

Logo of the Francophone WikiConvention 2025 – By Kani Beat

The Francophone WikiConvention is the major annual gathering of French-speaking contributors to Wikimedia projects. It is a space to exchange ideas around free knowledge, education, and much more.

The 9th edition, organized by the Wikimedians of Benin User Group in collaboration with WikiFranca, will take place on October 4 and 5, 2025, in Cotonou, Benin. It will be preceded by two days of pre-conferences focused on capacity building.

The 2025 edition logo is based on the official conference logo. It features a cracked water jar with several hands around it. It is inspired by a metaphor from King Ghézo (1818–1858), who called upon all sons and daughters of Dahomey—now Benin—to unite for the progress of the kingdom. He was a pioneer in Benin’s development, especially through agricultural initiatives like food crop cultivation and palm oil production.

“The cracked jar contains the water that will bring happiness to the country. If all the children came and, with their joined fingers, sealed the holes, the liquid would no longer spill and the country would be saved,” he proclaimed.

In the face of governance and transparency challenges, language barriers, our cultural and geographic differences, the ongoing digital divide, and the technological and societal shifts of our time, unity is essential to move the Francophone Wikimedia movement forward, along with the projects we collectively contribute to.

That’s why this year’s theme is: Diversity, Unity, and Collaboration — a call for togetherness and teamwork through and despite our differences.

Submit a presentation – Share your experience

Are you inspired by the theme and meaning of the WikiConvention 2025 logo? Until July 15, whether you are a veteran or newcomer, you can submit a presentation and share your experience within the movement, the projects you are already working on, or new ideas that contribute to diversity, unity, and collaboration within the French-speaking Wikimedia movement.

We look forward to welcoming you to Cotonou!

