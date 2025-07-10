First term on Wikipedia at the University: what have we done so far?

The Education and Human Rights Program of Wikimedia Argentina carried out the proposal “Wikipedia at the University” in six provinces. In this article, we tell you about these activities.

Between April and June, the Education and Human Rights Program of Wikimedia Argentina carried out the proposal “Wikipedia at the University” in eight higher education institutions. We were present in the provinces of Jujuy, Misiones, Córdoba, Corrientes, Buenos Aires and CABA. With both virtual and face-to-face activities, more than 200 students and teachers learned about Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata and improved contents related to their disciplines.

Virtual Activities

National University of Jujuy

During the months of April and May, we worked with the “Ajhistoriadores Public History Group” coordinated by Professor Diego Citterio. Sixteen students participated in this activity, with whom we worked on the improvement of contents in Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, about local history.

Improved article: Domingo T Pérez

National University of Misiones

Together with professors Cecilia Fernandez Diaz and Alicia Alvarez, who are in charge of the Ecology subject at the University Professor of Biology, and 12 students, we worked during April and May improving contents in Wikipedia related to theoretical concepts of ecology. Among other articles, we improved:

“We learned about editing articles in language adapted to the Wikimedia format. About digital environments linked to dynamics that allow from the individual to the collective, in the construction of knowledge. This allows a potentiality in the acquisition of skills and competences in the elaboration of didactic resources”, a teacher who participated in this activity said.

Universidad Nacional del Centro and Escuela Normal Superior N°4 “Estanislao Zeballos” (Province and City of Buenos Aires)

With a group of 11 students and coordinated by teachers Marisa Massone and Analía Rey, we worked on the improvement of contents related to Argentine history from a gender perspective. Not only did we edit existing articles, but we also created an article on Ernesta Catalina Mosca, an anarchist activist from the early 1900s. In addition, the group conducted research on documentary and image archives, which were released on Wikimedia Commons. Some of the improved articles were:

“I would recommend this activity because it implies a precise, patient and encouraging accompaniment for the students. This accompaniment was not only generated in the editing process itself, but also in the preparation prior to each meeting, correcting and suggesting different ways to solve the problems that arose. Likewise, there was much appreciation of the research process developed by the students with our support”, a teacher who participated in this activity said.

“I feel that I am much better contextualized about Wikipedia in general, in addition to its projects, not only I learned about the usefulness, use and value of the existing articles on Wikipedia, but also the value that one can give it if one intends to contribute”, one of the students who participated in this activity said

National University of the Northeast (Chaco – Corrientes)

For the first time, the Program developed an activity at the UNNE. We worked together with teachers Felipa Mabel Caballero and Juan Manuel González Breard and a group of 40 students of the Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Sciences. In this case, they improved contents related to the history of this career in Corrientes and released images of institutions relevant to this discipline in the province. Some of the images released were:

Students involved in the activity shared: “I learned that editing Wikipedia has its complexity, not just anyone can enter and edit an entry, it has to be well founded that edition, that generates that the information found in the encyclopedia is reliable. In addition, the fact that anyone can edit Wikipedia expands the number of people who can contribute to the construction of scientific knowledge. It’s not just for a small group; it democratizes research.”

“Creating articles that didn’t exist on Wikipedia before helps people who are looking for that information, find it. Every contribution of information that you manage to make, has a significant contribution.”

National University of Córdoba

Together with Ianina Moretti Basso and Rocío Molar, from the Gender, Sexualities and ESI Training Area of the UNC and students from the Student Center of the University, we worked during the months of April, May and June in virtual workshops to create the biography of Ivanna Aguilera, trans activist for Human Rights and a reference in the LGBT+ history of the province of Córdoba. This activity was accompanied by the Cooperation and Decentralization Program and included a face-to-face editathon supported by Wikimedia LGBT in the framework of Wiki Loves Pride.

Improved article: Ivanna Aguilera

Ivanna Aguilera en la editatón presencial en la UNC – Florencia Guastavino CC BY SA 4.0

On-site activities

Torcuato Di Tella University

Continuing an alliance started in 2024, this year we worked together with Camila Perochena and Fernando Rocchi, teachers of Argentine History II, and 22 students of that subject, between April and June. In teams, the students researched on topics related to the subject and improved the corresponding articles. Also, one team wrote a new article, the Unified Registry of Victims of State Terrorism (RUVTE), generating content that until now was vacant in Wikipedia. Among the improved articles were:

As part of the joint work with this institution, we were also invited to participate in a talk with students of the subject “History and Culture”, given by Cecilia Bari and Martin Marimon. In this case, we were able to talk with the group of students about public history, dissemination and digital history, from the perspective of Wikimedia Projects.

Charla en la Universidad Torcuato Di Tella en la materia Historia Pública. – Créditos: Luisina Ferrante CC BY SA 4.0



National University of Luján

Between May and June, we carried out a hybrid activity at the National University of Luján, coordinated by professor Marcelo Hernández. With students and teachers who are part of a seminar dedicated to research on Education and Labor Sciences, we worked on the improvement of contents related to this topic both in Wikipedia and Wikidata. Some of the contributions were:

Charla híbrida en la Universidad Nacional de Luján.

Instituto Superior de Formación Docente Nº 21 “Ricardo Rojas”. Moreno, Province of Buenos Aires.

Together with the teacher Mercedes Moreno, in charge of the subjects “History and prospective of Education” and “Evaluation” in the Primary and English Teacher Training, we organized this activity. More than 40 students participated in two face-to-face meetings, where we analyzed the Wikimedia Projects from the educational perspective and improved contents related to education in the country. In addition, at the end of the activity, the students received the series of booklets “Teaching with Wikipedia”, a material for teachers with activities to use Wikimedia projects in the classroom.

Some of the improved items were:

We will continue working during the second part of the year in more activities with Higher Level Institutions throughout the country. To learn more about this proposal, we invite you to visit the site: https://wikimedia.org.ar/wikipediaenlauniversidad/

