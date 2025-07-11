Success and Lessons from the 72 Hours Virtual Marathon Edit-a-thon 2.0 in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group

The 72 Hours Virtual Marathon Edit-a-thon 2.0 in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group was a continuation of the pilot held in April 2025, which recorded huge success from collaborative efforts in improving existing articles and pages on the Igbo Wikipedia, as well as language localization.

In this second edition, participants edited again under 72 hours, from 28 May 2025 to 31 May 2025, by fixing existing Igbo Wikipedia articles with reference errors, fixing pages with broken files, and also further strengthened localization efforts on translatewiki. At the opening session of the marathon, Hilary Ogali facilitated a session on “File licensing and usage in Wikimedia projects.” This session focused on exploring the various file licenses available and their use cases on Wikimedia projects. Participants were also encouraged to only upload high quality files, and add categories for proper documentation.

At the end of the marathon, 590 articles with reference errors were corrected, and 190 pages with broken files were fixed. Remarkable progress was also made on translatewiki. We also had a few enthusiastic editors who joined the team and contributed to the ongoing efforts.

These contributions, no matter how small, are helping to shape the future of open knowledge and the Igbo indigenous language on Wikipedia and other sister projects. Many thanks to all the participants and ofcourse my co-organizers, Lucy Iwuala, Mark Lapang and Hilary Ogali, for being supportive and dedicated. I’m optimistic and excited to see how much more we would achieve together in the future editions!

