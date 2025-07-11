The historic Chamber Building in Intramuros to be Pilipinas Panorama Community’s official headquarters

The Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC), a thematic Wikimedia organization based in Manila, hosted a meet-up on June 28, 2025. This is already the 33rd meet-up of Wikimedians here in Metro Manila. Ever since the foundation of PPC in 2022, the metropolitan area of Manila has witnessed numerous Wikimedia meet-ups and events which brought vibrancy to the GLAM and cultural heritage resources of the Philippines.

Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC) members with CCPI President Jose Luis U. Yulo Jr. (Ralff Nestor Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

We visited the Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands (CCPI), located along Magallanes Drive in Intramuros, Manila. We were honored to have been welcomed by the President of CCPI, Jose Luis U. Yulo Jr. He gave us a heritage tour at the Chamber Building which is the landmark of the country’s oldest business institution. He discussed the contributions of the chamber to Philippine history and economy. Among the topics was one of the former Presidents of CCPI, Juan B. Alegre, which became the chamber’s head from 1920 to 1921. He is also the grandfather of Sir Johnny Alegre, a veteran Wikimedian and also our organization’s founding head.

The Chamber Building of the Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands – a cultural heritage site and official headquarters of the PPC (Ralff Nestor Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

We are delighted to see that PPC has now established partnerships with multiple GLAM institutions like the CCPI. Also known as the La Cámara de Comercio de las Islas Filipinas, the CCPI is considered as the oldest business institution in the Philippines. It was founded in 1886 through a royal decree by the Queen Regent of Spain, Maria Cristina. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) recognized the institution’s contribution to the Filipino economy and history through the historical markers outside the Chamber Building in three (3) languages: Spanish, English, and Filipino.

Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC) members and CCPI staff with the three (3) historical markers of CCPI in Spanish, English, and Filipino (Ralff Nestor Nacor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Chamber Building of the Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands, a cultural heritage site, will now be the official headquarters of the PPC in its own Legacy Heritage Room. After the heritage tour in the morning, we held an internal meeting in which we discussed organizational matters, learnings from the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025, future projects, and goals of each member. We also conducted a Basic Wiki Editing Workshop for PPC members to further learn editing on Wikipedia, contributing photographs to Wikimedia Commons, creating project pages in Meta-Wiki, and creating translations. We are excited having the Chamber Building to host future meetings, conferences, summits and edit-a-thons for Wikimedians here in Metro Manila.

About the authors

RALFF NESTOR S. NACOR, a.k.a. User:Ralffralff, is the current President of the Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC) since 2024. As a Wikimedia contributor, he leads the cultural heritage initiative Philippine Panorama Project and is also an administrator/sysop of Bikol Wikipedia. Outside Wikimedia, he is a licensed Chemical Engineer and R&D Scientist in the Philippines.

ERNEST MALSIN, a.k.a. User:PhiliptheNumber1, is currently a regular member of the Pilipinas Panorama Community (PPC). As a Wikimedia contributor, he contributes photographs around Metro Manila and creates translations in Meta-Wiki. He also became the youngest participant at the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 held in Manila as an event volunteer. He is currently based in Quezon City, Philippines.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation