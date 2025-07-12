Learning by doing: Experiences from the Wikidata Indonesia Internship Program

Wikimedia Indonesia offers a unique internship program for students who are passionate about free knowledge and open collaboration. Interns can apply to various thematic areas such as Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums (GLAM), Wikidata Indonesia, Education, and Communication. Among these, the Wikidata Indonesia internship program focuses on structured data and linked knowledge in Wikidata, and how people could use them. Interns in this program dive deep into the Wikimedia ecosystem—learning how to contribute across different Wiki projects while using Wikidata as the central pivot. Their journey culminates in a final written project that synthesizes knowledge from Wikidata and related platforms. Along the way, they gain hands-on experience collaborating with Wikimedia communities across Indonesia, including participating in communal events, organizing outreach programs, and conducting research together. In this article, we will explore the experiences of two interns in the Wikidata Indonesia program: Ulya, a final-year Information Technology undergraduate student at Universitas Andalas in Padang, and Nita, a final-year Mathematics undergraduate student at the Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) in Bandung.

Why Wikimedia Indonesia?

For both Nita and Ulya, choosing Wikimedia Indonesia as their internship destination was a deliberate decision shaped by curiosity and alignment with their academic interests. Wikimedia Indonesia’s commitment to open knowledge and structured data presented an ideal learning ground for aspiring data professionals. Ulya, a student of Information Technology, was drawn to the organization by her desire to understand how large-scale platforms like Wikipedia manage and present knowledge to the public. With a strong interest in data and technology, she saw the internship not only as a chance to gain work experience but also as an opportunity to broaden her understanding of knowledge infrastructure and the tools behind it.

Meanwhile, Nita, a Mathematics student, was particularly excited by the Wikidata project due to its close connection with data science and analysis—fields she’s passionate about. The use of open data at scale and exposure to tools like SPARQL and Python appealed to her technical curiosity. She also felt inspired by Wikimedia’s mission to provide free and equitable access to knowledge. For Nita, the chance to contribute to such a mission while sharpening her skills in handling structured, open data made Wikimedia Indonesia a compelling and meaningful choice for her internship.

Expectations and first impressions

Ulya presenting her final project, CC BY-SA 4.0

Before beginning their internships, both Nita and Ulya held high hopes for what they would learn and experience at Wikimedia Indonesia. Nita anticipated being introduced to the broader Wikimedia ecosystem, not just from a technical standpoint, but also in terms of its community-driven culture. She hoped to deepen her understanding of how volunteers and staff collaborate across various Wiki projects. Additionally, she looked forward to enhancing her technical abilities—particularly in writing SPARQL queries and working with structured data—skills that are essential for a future career in data science. While she did find the internship intellectually fulfilling, Nita later realized that the workload distribution was uneven: the early phase felt too light, while the final weeks became unexpectedly intense, leaving her feeling a bit overwhelmed.

Ulya, on the other hand, expected an open and collaborative environment where learning and experimentation were encouraged. She was eager to not only build on her existing skills in data analysis and communication but also to understand how Wikimedia runs its open knowledge projects behind the scenes. What stood out to her was the prospect of working in a professional yet inclusive setting—where interns weren’t just assigned tasks, but were also welcomed as contributors whose input and curiosity were valued. Though enthusiastic, she initially underestimated the complexity of Wikidata’s structure and struggled to grasp the principles of linked data and SPARQL queries. Still, these early challenges became stepping stones in her learning process and ultimately aligned well with her expectations of growth.

Day-to-day activities and key projects

Throughout their internships, both Nita and Ulya immersed themselves in a range of activities centered around Wikidata and the broader Wikimedia projects. One of the recurring tasks they took part in was WikiLatih Wikidata, Wikimedia Indonesia’s public workshop session designed to introduce new contributors to Wikidata. Nita was responsible for leading one of these sessions, where she taught participants how to contribute data and use Wikidata tools. Ulya, meanwhile, assisted in several WikiLatih events, supporting both mentors and participants. These sessions helped them strengthen their understanding of Wikidata’s structure while also building confidence in public communication and knowledge-sharing.

Beyond public events, both interns worked on individual tasks that involved data entry, query writing with SPARQL, and supporting the planning of events such as Datathons. Ulya took on a longer-term project mapping and visualizing programming languages in Wikidata—an effort that required her to classify languages, analyze trends, and present insights visually. Nita focused more on understanding data referencing, editing entity entries, and ultimately building a project that explored the differences between “actors or actresses” and “celebrities” in Indonesia. These assignments not only challenged their technical capabilities but also offered real-world contexts to apply data science principles in an open knowledge environment.

Challenges and how they overcame them

Like most meaningful learning experiences, Nita and Ulya’s internships were not without challenges—particularly when dealing with the technical and conceptual demands of Wikidata. For Ulya, one of the main difficulties was understanding linked data structures and SPARQL, the query language used to extract and manipulate data in Wikidata. Coming from a background in general data processing, she found the logic of SPARQL and the RDF-based structure of Wikidata initially confusing. However, she approached this challenge methodically: reading official documentation, experimenting with simple queries, and asking her mentor for guidance. Gradually, she was able to build complex queries and even use them to visualize programming language data—a milestone that marked her growth in both skill and confidence.

Nita, too, faced hurdles—particularly in distinguishing valid and appropriate references when adding or editing data. The openness of Wikidata meant that contributors had to be discerning and meticulous about the sources they used, which was not always easy for newcomers. She often second-guessed herself during the early stages of her contribution, unsure whether her edits met community standards. Fortunately, through the materials and discussions provided in the WikiLatih Daring (online) sessions, she became more comfortable navigating Wikidata’s reference guidelines. Another initial challenge was overcoming her hesitation to ask questions, a mindset she eventually outgrew as she realized that seeking clarification accelerated her learning. Both interns also had to adapt to the dynamics of remote collaboration—learning how to communicate progress clearly, provide updates, and coordinate effectively in a distributed team setting.

Highlights and Takeaways

For both Nita and Ulya, their time at Wikimedia Indonesia left a lasting impression—not only in terms of technical growth, but also in personal and professional development. One of the most meaningful takeaways for Ulya was her newfound confidence in using SPARQL. What began as an intimidating language eventually became a powerful tool in her hands, enabling her to extract and visualize meaningful patterns from structured data. She also gained a deeper understanding of the principles behind linked data, something she had only encountered in theory before. Beyond technical skills, participating as a facilitator in WikiLatih sessions helped her develop the ability to communicate technical concepts clearly, especially to newcomers—an experience that fostered both empathy and leadership.

Nita’s most memorable lessons were rooted in adapting to a professional work rhythm and learning how to thrive in a collaborative setting. She recounted how working five-hour days in the office challenged her to stay disciplined, especially during long stretches of quiet focus. This routine helped her build stamina, time management, and a sense of responsibility. She also learned the importance of professional etiquette, such as notifying the team about absences—small but significant habits that shape workplace culture. Perhaps most importantly, Nita discovered the value of asking questions early and often, a mindset shift that made her more effective and confident. For both interns, the internship was more than a checklist of tasks—it was a space to experiment, reflect, and grow.

The final project: A culmination of learning

At the end of their internships, both Nita and Ulya undertook final projects that showcased the knowledge and skills they had developed throughout their time with Wikimedia Indonesia. Ulya focused on mapping and visualizing programming languages data stored in Wikidata, exploring how these languages are categorized (e.g., general-purpose vs. special-purpose), their release years, and their use cases. She used SPARQL to query the data, created charts to illustrate trends and examined inconsistencies in the dataset. The project not only honed her technical skills but also deepened her appreciation for the complexities of open data. From navigating incomplete or inconsistent entries to crafting precise queries, she learned the importance of critical thinking and contextual understanding in data analysis.

Nita’s final assignment took a more narrative and cultural direction. She explored the distinction between actors or actresses and celebrities’ career paths in Indonesia, drawing from Wikidata and various references to craft both a written essay and a visual poster. Her project began by analyzing definitions, comparing career trajectories, and categorizing individuals based on occupation and age of first acting contract. She even attempted to forecast the future number of actors in Indonesia by examining trends in media and entertainment. One of her biggest challenges was selecting a topic that was both personally engaging and socially relevant—a process that involved lengthy brainstorming and a timely suggestion from her mentor. Through this project, Nita not only refined her writing and data interpretation skills, but also learned how to present structured information in a way that speaks to broader audiences.

Reflections and recommendations

Looking back on their internship experiences, both Nita and Ulya expressed a deep sense of gratitude and fulfillment. The internship not only enriched their technical skills but also gave them a clearer picture of how open knowledge platforms like Wikidata function in real-world contexts. Ulya appreciated how the program fostered a supportive and inclusive learning environment, encouraging interns to explore unfamiliar tools and contribute meaningfully. For her, the chance to work closely with linked data and the Wikimedia community was both challenging and empowering. Nita, too, valued the balance between autonomy and guidance, where interns were trusted with impactful work yet supported at every step. She especially highlighted how the internship helped her transition from a student mindset to a more professional rhythm, learning soft skills such as time management, workplace etiquette, and team communication.

Still, their experiences also revealed a few subtle mismatches between expectations and reality—offering insights for future improvement. Nita found the early phase of her internship too light and the final stretch unexpectedly intense, suggesting that a more evenly distributed workload could help interns maintain a steady learning pace. Ulya, meanwhile, realized that she had underestimated the complexity of Wikidata’s structure and SPARQL, which initially slowed her progress. These moments of friction, however, became valuable learning points—emphasizing the importance of adaptability and proactive communication. For future interns, both Nita and Ulya recommend staying curious, asking questions early, and fully embracing the collaborative spirit of Wikimedia. For Wikimedia Indonesia, they suggest ensuring clearer onboarding around workload expectations and possibly incorporating cross-divisional intern projects to build more interaction and peer learning. Overall, their journeys reflect the power of internships not just as training grounds, but as spaces of transformation.

Final note

As Wikimedia Indonesia continues to foster a culture of open knowledge and collaborative learning, its internship program remains a vital entry point for young talents eager to make an impact. Through their experiences, Nita and Ulya exemplify how immersive, hands-on engagement with data and community can shape not only professional capabilities but also a deeper appreciation for knowledge equity. Their stories highlight the importance of intentional mentorship, reflective practice, and a willingness to grow through challenge. For future cohorts, their journeys serve as both inspiration and guide—a reminder that internships are not just about completing tasks, but about discovering one’s place in a broader movement for free and open knowledge.

For future references or inquiries about internship opportunities in the Wikidata Indonesia program, please contact the Data and Technology division at Wikimedia Indonesia via email at datateknologi@wikimedia.or.id.

