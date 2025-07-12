PEN America shares 5 tips for bolstering your safety and privacy online 

PEN America is a non-profit organization that stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide. Through its digital safety programming, PEN America equips communities who require a public presence online to do their work—including journalists, writers, and researchers— with tools and strategies to protect themselves and one another.

Multiple studies have shown that when ill-intentioned actors are able to take advantage of digital vulnerabilities to intimidate and harass users, critical voices are forced off of platforms and out of public discourse. Online abuse disproportionately affects individuals from marginalized backgrounds and individuals working on potentially controversial topics, including Wikimedians. As the digital landscape has evolved, online privacy and security have become increasingly vital safeguards that enable users like Wikimedians to continue to participate in digital spaces.

We respect and appreciate the countless Wikimedia volunteers around the world who give their time to produce and share reliable information in hundreds of languages. While Wikimedians share a commitment to the principles of openness and transparency online, it’s also important to understand the risks of being active online and steps you can take to strengthen your digital safety.

Here are six tips for bolstering your security and privacy online as a Wikimedian:



Make a private list of your top ten most sensitive accounts, which may include your email accounts, social media accounts, cloud storage, communication platforms like Whatsapp and Signal, and/or bank accounts. For each of these accounts, set up a long, unique password that is more than 16 characters. Consider using a password manager, such as 1Password, Bitwarden, or Dashlane, to help you generate strong passwords and keep track of them. Think of your password as the main lock on your front door. For each of these accounts, also set up two-factor authentication (i.e., 2FA). You can think of 2FA as the secondary lock or deadbolt on your door: 2FA provides a fail safe if your password is compromised. You can set up 2FA using an authentication app (such as Authy, Duo, or Google Authenticator) or a security key (such as YubiKey), rather than using your cell phone number to receive confirmation codes, in order to avoid sim-jacking. Consider how your Wikipedia username fits into your broader online presence. Online spaces are increasingly interconnected, and using the same or similar usernames across platforms (such as Instagram, X, Signal, or email) can make it easier for someone to piece together your identity or follow you across the web. Think about whether your Wikimedia username contains personal details, like your real name or birthdate, or overlaps with usernames you use elsewhere. Compartmentalizing your online identities is an important digital safety practice. Learn more in this blog. Take some time to tighten the safety and privacy settings on all of the social media platforms you use. This could include making your accounts private, narrowing down who can message you or interact with your content, and restricting what data platforms can collect about you and your online habits. For platform-by-platform guidance, check out PEN America’s Digital Safety Checklist and the New York Times’ Self-Doxxing Guide.

For more information on preparing for, navigating, and coping with online abuse and bolstering your digital safety, check out our resources and those of our trusted partners below:



And be sure to also check out related blogs from the Wikimedia Foundation:





