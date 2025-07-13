Amplifying African Voices Through the Africa Wiki Challenge in Nigeria 2025

Africa Wiki Challenge E-flyer

The Africa Wiki Challenge, organized by the Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA), is an opportunity for African Wikimedians to reclaim, preserve, and share our histories, cultures, and lived experiences with the world.

In Nigeria, our local Wikimedia communities including Hausa, Igbo, Tyap, and Yoruba, are stepping up to participate with a shared commitment to develop and localize knowledge in our indigenous languages. With focus on topics like colonialism, historical injustice, activists, slavery, and systemic exploitation in Nigeria, the goal remains ensuring that African content on Wikipedia and Wikidata truly reflects the richness, diversity, and depth of our stories, and is accessible to our communities in culturally relevant ways.

Meet the Team

Africa Wiki Challenge Project Team

The Hausa, Igbo, Tyap and Yoruba communities are organizing editing, translating, and writing activities, as well as host both physical events and virtual hands-on trainings. These sessions will support both new and experienced editors with skills in creating content that highlight African history, culture, development, and the enduring struggles of our people.

We are committed to promoting inclusivity, diversity and showcasing to the world the power of collaboration in African communities. Home or away, do join us as we make history and impact together! Learn more on Meta-wiki or join our WhatsApp group.

