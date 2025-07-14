Bridging Gender Gaps Through Edits: The Launch of EditHer Africa

Further research has proven the underrepresentation of African women and their content. In a bid to address this, the Africa Wiki Women launched the EditHer Africa Contest as a strategic program to achieve its mission of bridging the content gap through Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.



What the EditHer Africa Contest is

The EditHer Africa Contest is a monthly editathon designed to bridge content gaps across Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects through a collective editing effort of the community and Wikimedians at large.

The contest theme varies monthly in line with the specific sector targeted for improvement. To encourage active participation and reduce barriers, reimbursements are provided to support contributors, particularly for internet connectivity costs. In doing so, we are not just bridging the gender gap, but also providing digital access.

A picture of a slide from the virtual launch

A visual illustration of what the EditHer Africa Contest is



EditHer Africa contest, July edition

The contest was virtually launched on the 3rd of July with the inception of the July 2025 edition.

The July Edition of the contest, themed African Women in Sports, is geared towards improving Wikidata items and expanding stub articles on Wikipedia about African women athletes. During the online launch, participants received Wikipedia training, which equipped them with the necessary skills to effectively improve these Wikipedia stubs and related Wikidata items.

For this month’s edition, the Africa Wiki Women community will be improving the content of African women athletes until July 28th, in preparation for the August edition.

Screenshot of participants during the virtual launch of the EditHer Africa Contest.



Join us to change the narrative

Whether you’re new to Wikipedia or a seasoned editor, you are invited by Africa Wiki Women to join us monthly as we achieve this mission together.

👉🏾 Register on the Meta page to be part of this.

▶️ Missed the session? Watch it on YouTube, and follow us on our social media handles:

