Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Launches BIMBICO Wiki Hub

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group officially launched a new Wiki Hub at the Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education, Bimbilla (popularly known as BIMBICO), on Saturday, July 5, 2025. This initiative forms part of the User Group’s broader efforts to expand its reach, grow the Dagbani Wikipedia, and promote digital literacy among young people in Northern Ghana.

The launch was formally declared by Project Coordinator Musah Fuseini, on behalf of Executive Director Sadik Shahadu. Located on the campus of BIMBICO, the new hub will serve as a dedicated space for students, volunteers, and community members to learn how to contribute to Wikipedia,particularly in the Dagbani language. Through this initiative, the User Group aims to preserve Dagbani, celebrate cultural identity, and amplify local knowledge on global platforms.

The BIMBICO Wiki Hub will host regular training sessions focused on creating and improving Wikipedia articles in Dagbani, as well as building the skills of new and existing editors. During the launch, participants were taken through the history and milestones of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group and the development of the Dagbani Wikipedia. Attendees were encouraged to take an active role in the movement and contribute meaningfully to the open knowledge ecosystem.

A total of 47 students registered for the launch event, with over 30 successfully creating their user accounts and contributing their first articles to the Dagbani Wikipedia. The participants expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to support their language and culture using Wikimedia platforms.

As part of the event, students elected a leadership team to manage the hub’s activities for the upcoming academic year. The newly elected executives are:

President : Master Alhassan Abdul-Rahman

: Master Alhassan Abdul-Rahman Vice President : Ms. Rahama Alhassan Nina

: Ms. Rahama Alhassan Nina Secretary : Ms. Rahama Inusah

: Ms. Rahama Inusah Organiser: Master Dawuda Wumpini

The elected leaders pledged their commitment to advancing the goals of the Wiki Hub and contributing to the growth of the Dagbani Wikimedia Community.

We invite all interested individuals within BIMBICO and neighboring communities to join this important initiative. Together, we can build a strong digital presence for the Dagbani language and ensure the preservation and sharing of our knowledge for generations to come.

