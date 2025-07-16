Join us for the Wikitongues Pre-Conference at Wikimania 2025!

We are thrilled to announce the Wikitongues Pre-Conference at Wikimania 2025, taking place on August 5, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, with full online participation available for those joining us from around the world.

Organized by the Wikitongues User Group, this one-day event will bring together language activists, Wikimedians, researchers, and technologists to explore how we can advance language documentation, digital equity, and open knowledge through Wikimedia platforms. The theme for the pre-conference is “Building Inclusive Communities Through Language.”

Whether you are working on indigenous language revitalization, developing linguistic technologies, or simply passionate about language diversity in the digital age, this pre-conference offers a valuable space for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and community building.

How You Can Participate:

Join us in person in Nairobi if you are attending Wikimania 2025 on-site.

Participate online from anywhere in the world.

Volunteer your support in roles such as room facilitation, note-taking, or helping with online engagement.

We’re calling on language enthusiasts, digital activists, and Wikimedia contributors from all regions to be part of this important dialogue. Together, we can help ensure that every language has a voice online.

If you are interested in joining or volunteering, feel free to reach out via email at wikimedialanguagediversityhub@gmail.com or connect with us on Telegram.

Event Details:

Date: 5th August 2025

Location: Nairobi and OnlineTime: 09:00–16:45 (EAT)

Theme: Building Inclusive Communities Through Language

See you in Nairobi and online!

