Wiki Loves Heritage 2025: Put Belgian Heritage in the Spotlight

From 1 July to 30 September 2025, Wikimedia Belgium invites everyone to take part in Wiki Loves Heritage — the annual photo competition that quite literally puts Belgium’s rich cultural heritage on the map.

Building on the international success of Wiki Loves Monuments, this contest broadens the scope to include not just immovable heritage like monuments, but also movable, intangible, maritime, and even landscape heritage. Whether it’s a historic ship, a craft tradition, or a village skyline — it all belongs here.

What can you photograph?

Wiki Loves Heritage welcomes photographs of all forms of cultural heritage in Belgium:

🏛 Immovable heritage : buildings, monuments, archaeological sites, village panoramas…

: buildings, monuments, archaeological sites, village panoramas… 🖼 Movable heritage : museum collections, archival records, historic vehicles…

: museum collections, archival records, historic vehicles… 🎭 Intangible heritage : traditions, rituals, festivals, crafts…

: traditions, rituals, festivals, crafts… ⛵ Maritime heritage: historic ships, from majestic sailing vessels to humble barges.



Whether you’re a professional photographer or simply love snapping pictures on your smartphone, everyone is welcome. Your photos will be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, where they can illustrate Wikipedia articles and help make Belgian heritage visible to the world.

How to participate

Taking part is easy — and free!

✅ Step 1: Create an account on Wikimedia Commons.

✅ Step 2: Go out and photograph Belgian heritage.

✅ Step 3: Upload your photos to Commons before 30 September 2025.

✅ Step 4: Add a clear description, indicate the location and type of heritage, and assign the right categories.

✅ Optional: link your photo to a Wikipedia article or enhance the metadata using the ISA Tool.

Prizes

A professional jury will select the 10 best entries, with cash prizes and permanent recognition:

🥇 First prize: €500

🥈 Second–fifth prize: €100–€400

🏅 Sixth–tenth prize: €50

All winning photos will also be printed in large format — a lasting tribute to your contribution.

📩 Make sure your Commons account has a valid email address so we can contact you if you win!

👉 Read more and join the competition here.

