Wings of Bengal: The Winners of Wiki Loves Bangla 2025

Capturing birds through a lens requires more than technical skill—it’s an act of patience, quiet observation, and a deep connection to the natural world. Bird photography plays at the intersection of timing and instinct, where the photographer must sense the moment just before it unfolds. In those split seconds—when wings lift, eyes lock, or feathers shimmer in the light—the camera becomes a witness to something both fleeting and extraordinary.

Among this year’s most striking submissions, the winning photograph captures a Common kingfisher (Alcedo atthis) in flight, shown from a ventral view at the exact moment its wings reached full extension. Taken by Ashraf Ali at the National Botanical Garden of Bangladesh, the image is a masterful frozen-motion capture—every feather crisp, the symmetry impeccable, and the bird suspended mid-air in vivid detail. It’s a portrait of nature in pure motion, and a stunning example of the artistry and patience that go into exceptional bird photography.

Wiki Loves Bangla is part of the global Wiki Loves movement, which brings together contributors to document regional culture and heritage through high-quality, freely licensed photographs. Since its launch in 2024, the contest has become a vibrant platform for celebrating Bengali identity through themes ranging from cuisine to natural wonders.

This year, participants turned their lenses toward the skies, canopies, and wetlands to showcase the breathtaking birdlife of the Bengal region. But Wiki Loves Bangla is more than just a photo contest—it’s a bridge between local knowledge and global access. Through the images it gathers, the contest helps preserve the region’s rich and diverse avian life while making it freely available to the world. The contest was organised by Bangla WikiMoitree, under the Bangla Culture and Heritage Collation Program, a collaboration between Wikimedia Bangladesh and the West Bengal Wikimedians User Group.

The response was extraordinary. A total of 191 photographers submitted over 1,800 images, documenting 421 bird species from across Bangladesh, West Bengal, and Assam. From dramatic action shots to intimate family moments, the photos reflect not just biodiversity but the growing community of people dedicated to capturing and protecting it. All photographs are now part of Wikimedia Commons, which powers Wikipedia and countless other platforms. These images can be reused and shared—with proper credit—by anyone, anywhere.

Check out all of the winners and finalists from the 2025 Wiki Love Bangla contest below.

Second place

“An excellent action shot captured at the right moment”, remarked jury member Timothy A. Gonsalves. Captured at the precise instant before impact, this photograph shows an Indian paradise flycatcher diving toward the water, its long, ribbon-like tail trailing behind, and its reflection rippling beneath. Taken in Naogaon, photographer Sanjoy Kumar waited patiently to freeze the bird mid-dive. The result is a symphony of motion, symmetry, and colour—an image that highlights both the elegance of this species and the quiet beauty of wetlands.

Third place

A flash of blue emerges from the water, clutching its prey, droplets flying in all directions. In this dramatic capture, Abhijit Dey freezes a white-throated kingfisher mid-ascent, just as it rises from a successful dive. The composition is alive with energy: glistening splash, taut wings, and a fresh-caught fish gripped in a vivid red beak. It’s a split-second moment of survival and precision.

Fourth place

Plum-headed parakeet (Psittacula cyanocephala), Photo by Sanjoy Kumar, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Two plum-headed parakeets dart gracefully above ripening paddy fields in Naogaon, Bangladesh. With their vivid plumage and synchronised flight, they bring a splash of colour to the rural landscape. Captured with perfect timing by Sanjoy Kumar, this image beautifully reflects the harmony between wildlife and agriculture.

Fifth place

Our jury member, Timothy A. Gonsalves described it as ‘an appealing pose’—a simple yet striking composition that captures the quiet elegance of the Indian white-eye. Delicately clinging to an orchid stem in Nadia, West Bengal, the bird’s vivid yellow plumage and iconic white eye-ring appear almost painted against the soft, speckled blooms. Captured with care by Sudipta Maulik, the image is a gentle celebration of colour, balance, and the fragile beauty of nature.

Sixth place

Two medium egret (Ardea intermedia), Photo by Sanjoy Kumar, CC-BY-SA-4.0.

Bathed in golden light, two medium egrets wade through shimmering waters in Naogaon, Bangladesh. Captured by Sanjoy Kumar during a late afternoon sunset, the birds stand poised in quiet harmony, their reflections glowing amid the dazzling bokeh. It’s a moment where stillness meets radiance — a serene glimpse into the grace of nature at day’s end.

Seventh place

A chestnut-headed bee-eater bursts into flight, droplets scattering around it in a dramatic splash. Captured by Prince Paul Joy at Satchari National Park, Habiganj, Sylhet, this electrifying moment freezes the bird mid-air just after skimming the water’s surface — its vivid plumage glowing against a dark, blurred backdrop. A powerful blend of motion, colour, and precision.

Eighth place

Two blue-tailed bee-eaters perch on a gracefully arched twig in Keraniganj, Dhaka. One hovers with wings fully outstretched, a dragonfly clasped in its beak, while the other calmly observes, holding its catch. Captured by Prince Paul Joy, this striking moment reveals the instinctive artistry and precision of the hunt in the wild.

Ninth place

Indian paradise flycatcher (Terpsiphone paradisi), Photo by Sanjoy Kumar, CC-BY-SA-4.0.

An Indian paradise flycatcher dips gracefully toward its mirrored reflection in Naogaon, Bangladesh. With wings arched and tail streaming behind, the bird appears suspended in a moment of symmetry. Captured by Sanjoy Kumar, this breathtaking image blends elegance and the quiet poetry of motion in the wild.

Tenth place

Two black-headed ibises stand in quiet intimacy on the sandy banks of the Padma River in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. With their curved beaks gently crossing and postures mirroring each other, the moment speaks of subtle connection and grace. Captured by Mahmudul Bari, this serene portrait reflects the quiet beauty of Bangladesh’s riverine wildlife.

With wings spread wide, a brown-headed gull lifts a freshly caught fish from the waters of Tanguar Haor, Sunamganj, Bangladesh. Captured by Robinhood-birder, this dynamic image freezes a moment of triumph in the wild — a perfect display of nature’s raw instinct and beauty.

Finalists

In addition to the top-ranked winners, a number of photographs narrowly missed the final list yet left a lasting impression on the jury. These entries stood out for their visual strength, storytelling, and unique perspectives.

Presented here as finalists, they reflect the same passion, patience, and deep observation seen throughout the contest. Each frame carries its quiet power — a moment captured with care and intention. These images enrich the collective narrative of this year’s submissions and deserve to be seen, remembered, and celebrated.

Eleventh place

‘Master of Camouflage’ captures an Indian scops owl blending seamlessly into the bark of a tree at the National Botanical Garden in Dhaka, Bangladesh. With its mottled plumage nearly identical to the texture of its hollow, the owl vanishes into its surroundings—alert, motionless, and almost invisible. Through Shadab Ishtiyak’s lens, this elusive moment becomes a striking study in nature’s quiet genius for disguise.

Twelfth place

An Indian roller tosses its catch toward its beak. Captured on the outskirts of Kolkata, West Bengal, the image reveals both the bird’s brilliant plumage and the perfect timing of the hunt. Anjan Kumar Kundu’s lens freezes the moment just before impact, turning a routine act of survival into a vivid, acrobatic spectacle.

Thirteenth place

Red-whiskered bulbul (Pycnonotus jocosus), Photo by Prince Paul Joy, CC-BY-SA-4.0.

Poised between bursts of crimson Erythrina blossoms, a red-whiskered bulbul rests in quiet elegance at Satchari National Park in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The bird’s crisp black crest and vibrant cheek patch contrast vividly with the fiery petals, creating a natural harmony of colour and form. Captured by Prince Paul Joy, this image celebrates the balance of flora and fauna in Bengal’s tropical forests—delicate, vibrant, and perfectly timed.

Fourteenth place

Indian paradise flycatcher (Terpsiphone paradisi), Photo by Prince Paul Joy, CC-BY-SA-4.0.

Against a backdrop of soft green, a male Indian paradise flycatcher leans toward his nest, offering food to three gaping beaks. Captured in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, the image tenderly portrays the nurturing instinct of a father in the wild. With its flowing white tail and sharp blue eye-ring, the adult bird exudes elegance—yet it’s the quiet moment of care that gives this photo its emotional depth. Through Prince Paul Joy’s lens, we witness not just beauty but devotion.

Fifteenth place

Caught mid-stride, a juvenile bronze-winged jacana splashes across a wetland in Zinda Park, Narayanganj. Droplets arc into the air as its long toes barely skim the water’s surface, capturing a moment of motion, tension, and balance. With its soft plumage and widespread wings, the bird appears both powerful and fragile. Through Faiyaz Haque’s lens, this fleeting encounter becomes a dramatic study in grace on water.

Sixteenth place

Lineated barbet (Psilopogon lineatus), Photo by Mahmudul Bari, CC-BY-SA-4.0.

At the National Botanical Garden in Dhaka, a tender daily ritual unfolds: the arrival of a parent lineated barbet at the nest. Three chicks thrust their heads out of the tree hollow, beaks wide open in expectation. For weeks, both parents—like the devoted mother shown here—work tirelessly to feed their young with fruits and insects. Captured from a respectful distance, Mahmudul Bari’s image freezes this lively and intimate moment with remarkable clarity and warmth.

Seventeenth place

Plum-headed parakeet (Psittacula cyanocephala), Photo by Sanjoy Kumar, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Wings flared and talons extended, a plum-headed parakeet descends onto a cluster of ripening durra (sorghum) in Naogaon, Bangladesh. With vivid green and magenta plumage, the bird brings a burst of colour to the golden crop. Captured with impeccable timing and crisp detail, Sanjoy Kumar freezes a moment of landing that beautifully reflects the harmony between bird and cultivated fields.

Perched on a gnarled tree branch in Satchari National Park, a chestnut-tailed starling twists gracefully as it dries and preens its feathers. Its silvery crest fans upward, catching the light in soft contrast to its chestnut body and tinted beak. Captured by MD Sajjad Hossain, this moment of quiet grooming reveals the elegance and fine detail of a bird often overlooked in motion.

Eighteenth place

A pair of Asian green bee-eaters perch on a bare branch in Arakul, Keraniganj, each with a dragonfly clutched in its beak. One spreads its wings in a graceful display—perhaps in mid-landing or asserting its claim. Known for their aerial acrobatics, these birds catch insects mid-flight with remarkable precision. Badal Sarkar’s image captures not just their vivid colours and form, but the elegance and synchronicity of a shared moment in the wild.

Nineteenth place

Blue-tailed bee-eater (Merops philippinus), Photo by Sudipta Maulik, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Courtship and competition unfold in a single frame as three blue-tailed bee-eaters gather on a slender branch in Khisma Forest, Nadia. One arrives in flight, wings aglow in backlight, while another calls out and a third clutches a dragonfly in its beak—a likely offering to a potential mate. Captured by Sudipta Maulik, this dynamic scene reveals the social intricacies of the species, where aerial skill meets ritual and rivalry in the art of attraction.

Twentieth place

Chestnut-tailed starling (Sturnus malabaricus), Photo by Prince Paul Joy, CC BY-SA 4.0.

An exquisitely beautiful motif, captured at the perfect moment—two chestnut-tailed starlings perch close together on a thorny branch in Satchari National Park, caught in what seems to be a moment of quiet interaction. Beak to beak and eyes aligned, the pair exude both connection and grace. Whether part of a courtship ritual or a fleeting gesture, Prince Paul Joy’s image offers a glimpse into the emotional nuance of avian life, rendered in sharp detail and soft light.

Twenty-first place

Tightly nestled inside a hollow tree trunk in the National Botanical Garden of Dhaka, three spotted owlets peer out with wide, watchful eyes. Their soft plumage blends into the textures of the bark, but their expressions are unmistakably alert—each gaze filled with curiosity and caution. Captured by Abir, this intimate portrait offers a rare and tender glimpse into the hidden world of these nocturnal birds, perfectly framed by nature itself.

Twenty-second place

Lineated barbet (Psilopogon lineatus), Photo by Mahmudul Bari, CC-BY-SA-4.0.

In a quiet corner of the National Botanical Garden in Dhaka, a parent lineated barbet gently feeds its chick, beak to beak. For several weeks, the adult birds tirelessly forage for fruits and insects to nourish their young. Captured by Mahmudul Bari from a respectful distance to avoid disturbing the nest, this close-up moment reveals both the tenderness and devotion embedded in the daily rhythm of avian life.

Twenty-third place

In a flash of green and yellow, two rose-ringed parakeets clash mid-air in a dramatic display of dominance. The airborne male, wings fully outstretched, confronts an intruder perched near his nest. This intense moment, captured by A. H. M Ibnul Arabi, reveals a territorial dispute—one bird defending its home from another seeking to take over in its absence. With vivid colours and dynamic posture, the image powerfully illustrates the struggles for survival and territory in the avian world.

Twenty-fourth place

Brahminy kite (Haliastur indus), Photo by Sanjoy Kumar, CC BY-SA 4.0.

With its broad wings fully spread, a brahminy kite glides gracefully through the air over the wetlands of Naogaon. The rich chestnut plumage and stark white head glow under the sunlight, accentuating its majestic form. Sanjoy Kumar’s photo captures the raptor in mid-flight, embodying freedom, power, and elegance in a single frame.

Twenty-fifth place

With wings fully unfurled and a fish clutched firmly in its beak, a white-throated kingfisher streaks through the air like a living arrow. Ehsan Ali Biswas captures the moment in crisp detail, highlighting the striking electric-blue feathers and symmetrical motion. The bird’s powerful flight, frozen mid-hunt, reveals the raw grace of one of Bangladesh’s most iconic avian predators.

In addition, Apu Jaman emerged as the highest contributor, submitting an impressive 173 photos, approximately 9.61% of the total entries. Congratulations to all the winners, and heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and helped celebrate the vibrant birdlife of Bengal through their lenses. These visual contributions will continue to remind us of the vital role birds play in sustaining the balance of nature and the health of our environment.

