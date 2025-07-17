Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Successfully Concludes Month-Long Articles of the Week (AoW) Contest

Articles of the week contest winners 2025 by Dagbani wiki community

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group has successfully concluded its month-long Articles of the Week (AoW) contest, community-base project designed to foster collaboration and improve the quality of articles across its sister language communities. Participating communities included the Dagaare, Dagbani, Gurene, and Kusaal Wikimedia communities.

Running from June 9 to July 5, 2025, the contest engaged participants in a coordinated effort to improve 15 Wikipedia articles per community. In total, 60 articles were enhanced through the addition of relevant references, categories and interlinks, correcting grammatical errors, and improving the overall quality of existing articles across 4 language Wikipedia projects strengthening the presence of these local languages on Wikipedia.

Ahead of the contest, a virtual training session was organized to equip contributors with the necessary skills. The training, facilitated by our community facilitator, User:Alhaj Darajaati and our Hubs Coordinator, User:Achiri Bitamsimli, covered the basics of article creation, including adding sections and internal links. In the second week, User:Achiri Bitamsimli and User:Ruky Wumpini led a follow-up session focused on adding citations and images to Wikipedia articles.

The AoW contest aimed to promote inter-community collaboration, encourage the development of high-quality articles across our various language Wikipedia projects, and also support the broader goal of language preservation through Wikimedia.

At the close of the contest, top-performing participants were recognized for their dedication and contributions. The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group extends its heartfelt appreciation to all editors who participated and encourages them to continue advancing the mission of preserving and promoting local languages through Wikipedia.

