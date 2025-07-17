Empowering Dagaare Editors at UEW Ajumako Campus

The Dagaare Wikimedia Community recently organized a successful in-person training session aimed at bolstering the Dagaare Wikipedia and fostering a new generation of editors. Held at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Ajumako campus, the event received crucial support from the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, highlighting the spirit of inter-community collaboration within the Ghanaian Wikimedia movement.

Event Overview

The training session was specifically designed to serve a dual purpose: to introduce Wikimedia and its projects, particularly Wikipedia, to new and aspiring editors, and to provide a refresher and advanced training for existing contributors. The focus was on enhancing basic Wikipedia editing skills within the context of the Dagaare language.

Participants

The session saw enthusiastic participation from 27 registered Wikipedians, comprising both undergraduate and postgraduate Dagaare students from the University of Education, Winneba. Crucially, the event also benefited from the presence and engagement of two lecturers from the Dagaare Department, underscoring academic support for the initiative.

Key Outcomes

The intensive training yielded significant results, directly contributing to the growth and enrichment of Dagaare Wikipedia:

27 participants were thoroughly taken through fundamental Wikipedia editing skills, ensuring a solid understanding of the platform’s mechanics and policies.

were thoroughly taken through fundamental Wikipedia editing skills, ensuring a solid understanding of the platform’s mechanics and policies. This focused effort led to the creation of 17 brand new Wikipedia articles in the Dagaare language, expanding the knowledge base on diverse topics relevant to the Dagaare community.

in the Dagaare language, expanding the knowledge base on diverse topics relevant to the Dagaare community. Additionally, 30 existing Wikipedia articles in Dagaare were significantly edited and improved, enhancing their quality, accuracy, and comprehensiveness.

Conclusion

This in-person training session at UEW Ajumako campus represents a vital step forward for the Dagaare Wikimedia Community. By empowering students and academics with the skills to contribute to Dagaare Wikipedia, the project not only enriches the digital presence of the language but also strengthens local capacity for knowledge creation and preservation. The collaboration with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group further exemplifies the power of shared resources and expertise in advancing Wikimedia’s mission in Ghana.

