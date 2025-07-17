When the Journey Paused, the Community Still Reached Me!

Attending the EduWiki Conference 2025 in Bogotá was something I had looked forward to for months. I had prepared presentations, sorted out logistics, received my Colombian visa, and even started my approved leave during the Eid holidays in Dubai. Everything was in place. Or so I thought.

But sometimes, no matter how much you prepare, unexpected barriers can stop you mid-journey.

❌ A Journey Cut Short in Transit

My travel route was through Istanbul. At the airport, during the final boarding process, the security and gate team suddenly refused to let me board the flight to Colombia. Despite having all my documents, a valid visa, and a confirmed itinerary, I was told simply:

“You are not eligible to travel to Colombia.”

I was not given a written reason. I showed the visa, explained everything politely, even tried asking for a supervisor — but nothing changed. The gate staff said I must return, and that was the end of my journey.

It was heartbreaking.

💔 Missing What I Had Worked So Hard For

I had two sessions scheduled at EduWiki Conference 2025. One was presented by Bukola, who kindly stepped in and delivered it beautifully. But the other remained unpresented.

More than anything, I missed the chance to connect with educators and Wikimedians from around the world, share ideas, and learn from others.

But I decided not to let it all go to waste.

🌱 Turning the Situation Into Something Positive

Since I had already begun my approved leave, I chose to make the best use of it. I travelled from Dubai to Dhaka to spend time with my family and reflect. I turned one of my sessions into a detailed Diff blog post so others could still benefit from the knowledge I had planned to share. I also took this time to support my local community, recharge emotionally, and prepare for future opportunities.

💌 Community Care That Truly Touched Me

Even though I wasn’t physically in Bogotá, the organisers didn’t forget me. They sent me the full EduWiki 2025 swag pack — my name tag, stickers, badges, brochures, and even snacks — all the way from Colombia. Bernardo Caycedo also arranged for my visa reimbursement, and Akbar Ali personally brought and handed everything over to me in Dubai.

I cannot express how much that meant.

In that moment, I felt seen, remembered, and appreciated. This is the Wikimedia spirit we talk about — one that goes far beyond content and conferences.

📌 What Can Others Learn from My Experience?

If you’re planning to attend an international Wikimedia event, especially with connections through strict transit airports like Istanbul:

Double-check not just visa status but transit rules for your passport at every stop.

not just visa status but transit rules for your passport at every stop. Carry printed visa approvals and embassy contact details for the destination country.

and embassy contact details for the destination country. Allow buffer time in case of delays or re-routing.

in case of delays or re-routing. If something goes wrong, inform the organizers immediately — they can sometimes intervene or provide advice.

— they can sometimes intervene or provide advice. If the worst happens: reflect, document, and redirect your energy. You can still contribute, even from afar.

🙏 Final Thoughts

It’s easy to focus on what didn’t happen. But I choose to focus on the support I received, the stories I still got to tell, and the community that made me feel included — even without me being there.

To anyone who faces similar disappointments in their Wikimedia journey:

You are not alone. Your contribution, effort, and presence matter — even when circumstances hold you back.

