Igniting Peer Learning: Let’s Connect Shines at EduWiki 2025 

On the 30th of May at the EduWiki Conference 2025, our Let’s Connect team hosted an in-person workshop designed to strengthen peer learning within Wikimedia’s educational programs using the Let’s Connect model. We began with a brief introduction to Let’s Connect, which was followed by an overview of our recent evaluation reports (spanning the past two years), and dove into the step-by-step guide on running EduWiki clinics using our “Clinics Made Simple 😎 Framework.

After introducing the framework, participants immediately put theory into practice, splitting into three small groups to draft clinic plans for their contexts: one for rural schools, another for university libraries, and a third for high school teacher trainings. Each team outlined objectives, materials, outreach methods, and follow-up strategies, then presented their blueprints for peer feedback.

We wrapped up by unveiling the latest developments in our partnership with CapX, so stay tuned for the big reveal!



What’s Next?

In the coming months, we look forward to collaborating with each group as they launch their clinics, document successes (and lessons learned) on CapX, and continue building a global network of peer-learning educators. If you would like to bring this model to your community, please reach out to us at letsconnectteam@wikimedia.org, Let’s spark peer-to-peer learning together!

