Kusaal Wikimedia Community celebrates completion of article creation project

The Kusaal Wikimedia Community has announced the successful completion of a two-week Wikipedia content development project led by Mrs. Anaba Hannah, also known by her username, Hannah Anasco. The initiative was made possible through an individual grant awarded by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group to her to support the creation of new articles that address red links in existing Kusaal Wikipedia pages.

The project officially began on 26th April 2025 and ended on 10th May 2025. It was done in collaboration with community leads and aimed at improving the quality and richness of the Kusaal Wikipedia.

In total, ten editors took part in the project. Each was tasked with creating three new Wikipedia articles to help fill in red links — incomplete links found within existing articles. To ensure that the new content was useful and met Wikipedia standards, four jury members were brought on board to review and assess the submitted work.

At the end of the project, 24 new articles were successfully created and added to the Kusaal Wikipedia. These articles would help improve access to Kusaal knowledge and culture, and add to the growing pool of local content available online in the Kusaal language.

The Kusaal Wikimedia Community has expressed gratitude to Hannah Anaba for her leadership and commitment. The community also thanked all the editors and jury members who played key roles in making the project a success.

This project is seen as another step forward in the effort to preserve and promote indigenous languages and knowledge through Wikimedia platforms.

KWC went live on Wikipedia on 24th April 2024. The language is spoken mainly in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo and some parts of West Africa. It plays a crucial role in these communities by preserving traditions, passing down cultural heritage, and fostering a sense of belonging.

