The Basics of Wikibase

Wikibase is a free, open-source software that enables users to create and manage structured, linked data and to build their own knowledge bases. It provides the technical infrastructure behind Wikidata and allows institutions, projects, or individuals to set up their own knowledge bases. Wikibase supports multilingual content, a flexible data model, and semantic relationships between entities, making it particularly useful for managing complex metadata in cultural, academic, and archival contexts. We have recently published an illustrated instructional guide to help anyone lacking prior experience, to get started [1].

“How to… Wikibase” is offering a step-by-step introduction to using Wikibase. It begins with an overview of the software and of the data model it enables. It’s introducing how items (designated by Q identifiers) and properties (P identifiers) are structured using labels, descriptions, and aliases in multiple languages. The guide outlines how statements are constructed by linking items to values via properties, with optional qualifiers, references, and statement ranks.

The second section provides a walkthrough for setting up a Wikibase instance using Wikibase Cloud, covering the necessary steps for registration and setting up a Wiki. In the third section, the guide explains how to create and manage content within a Wikibase instance. This includes instructions for generating items and properties, adding statements, including qualifiers and references. Examples are provided to illustrate how to model structured data consistently.

The final section focuses on importing data. It introduces QuickStatements as a tool for batch-uploading structured data to Wikibase. The guide shows how to format import commands and emphasizes the value of consistent metadata structures, especially when working with larger datasets or repeated data entry.

Overall, we hope for the guide to serve as a practical reference for users seeking to begin working with Wikibase. The guide is oriented toward practical implementation and it provides links to further in-depth readings for the subjects it deals with, as well as to community and support spaces. We hope it will have a particular relevance for practitioners in the cultural heritage, academic, or open data sectors.

You can access the guide here: ‘How to… Wikibase?’

[1] We’ve created the guide initially as part of onboarding material used in training for librarians from AfLIA and from the National Library of Nigeria in the context of the IWIPALE project, a wonderful project in which we are partners, proudly so. We are thankful to all colleagues who have provided feedback on previous iterations of this guide.

