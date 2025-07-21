Collaborating for change: Don’t miss these policy advocacy sessions at Wikimania 2025

Diff blog post header using Wikimania 2025 visuals, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Wikimedia 2025 is just around the corner, and with it comes a packed schedule covering a wide range of topics related to the Wikimedia projects and the Foundation’s work. To help you build your perfect schedule, we’ve highlighted sessions dedicated to public policy advocacy – initiatives that proactively shape a policy environment in which free knowledge projects are valued and supported.

Why does policy advocacy matter? Because the right to access and contribute to free knowledge is not guaranteed. Restrictive copyright regimes, censorship, disinformation, and persistent digital devices are all challenges that impede the ability for everyone, everywhere, to contribute to the sum of all human knowledge. Free knowledge requires certain legal and political conditions to thrive. That’s why we need to advocate for policies that protect free knowledge, against those that threaten our movement. Wikimedians are experts at overcoming these challenges every single day. As a movement, we know the changes that are required and we’re taking action to make them happen.

If you’re passionate about how Wikimedia can shape global policy, protect human rights, and support free knowledge even in challenging contexts, then these sessions should be at the top of your list.



Please note that session dates and times might be subject to change. For up-to-date information on session details, please check the official program.

Pre-Conference, August 5th

Day Zero Advocacy Workshop (In-person | 10:00 – 14:00 EAT): Join for our annual gathering for the global advocacy network! This workshop brings together Wikimedians dedicated to public policy advocacy to tackle ongoing issues related to AI and Copyright, sharpen external communication skills, and enhance our collective impact. This event is co-organized by the WMF Global Advocacy Team, Wikimedians and members of allied organizations.

Child Protection Training (In-person | 15:00 – 17:00 EAT): A training for Wikimedians on how to protect children on our projects. Lead by an experienced professional, Andrew Briercliffe, with decades long experience in law enforcement and trust and safety. We will learn about the basics of child safety online, the threats to be aware of on Wikimedia platforms, and how to react. This event is timely as child safety remains a pressing topic in internet policy discussions from Australia to Europe and Brazil. It is also one of the recommendations of the Child Rights Impact Assessment, commissioned by the Wikimedia Movement. This event is organized by Wikimedia Europe and supported by the WMF Global Advocacy team.

Wednesday, August 6th

International Digital Dialogues – opportunities for civil society in 11+ countries (In-person | 9:30 – 10:30 EAT, Nyeri, Meeting room 6): Germany and several partner countries — including Brazil, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, and South Africa — are working to make digital policy discussions more inclusive of civil society voices. This session invites Wikimedians and digital rights advocates from these countries to strategize about how we can contribute to shaping meaningful dialogue and outcomes in these annual international conversations.

Local Solutions, Global Impact: Adapting Anti-Disinformation Trainings across Regions (Hybrid | 9:30 – 10:25 EAT, Eldoret, Clubhouse): Combatting disinformation is a global challenge, and effective solutions must be locally relevant. This session will explore how Wikimedia Indonesia’s anti-disinformation training program with UNESCO was successfully adapted by Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA) in Ghana and is now being expanded across Africa. Attend this session to learn how you can bring this model to your community.

Open Data & Open Source for Informed Communities in Conflict: the Sudan Case (In-person | 10:30 – 10:55 EAT, Eldoret, Clubhouse): How can open data and open source tools support accurate, inclusive reporting in conflict zones? This session will examine the role of open data in crisis within the context of the Sudan war. It will provide journalists, researchers, and human rights organizations with practical tools for navigating complex information environments.

Protecting the People. Navigating human rights risks and safety recommendations (In-person | 15:45 – 16:40 EAT, Eldoret, Clubhouse): This session, led by the WMF Human Rights team, aims to raise awareness of the human rights risks associated with volunteer contributions to Wikimedia projects and to offer practical strategies for ensuring safety and security. The session will also highlight the Foundation’s Human Rights Policy and how it guides efforts to support and protect at-risk communities.

Defending Wikipedia: Navigating Global Litigation and Strengthening Community Trust (Online | 16:45 – 17:10 EAT, Eldoret, Clubhouse): This session will examine the Wikimedia Foundation’s Defensive Litigation efforts, which are designed to protect the Wikimedia projects, contributors, and content from legal threats across jurisdictions. The session will outline key legal principles guiding the Foundation’s approach, address the limitations imposed by procedural laws, and provide an opportunity to clarify questions the Community may have regarding recent litigation-related matters.

Thursday, August 7th

Collaborative Copyright Civic Advocacy: The ReCreate ZA Model (Hybrid | 9:30-10:25 EAT, Nyeri, Meeting room 6): ReCreate is an advocacy coalition that was co-founded by Wikimedia South Africa, which represents users and creators of copyrighted content. The session aims to explore the ReCreate ZA model as a collaborative means for civic organisations and experts to drive advocacy and conversations around copyright policies in the public interest.

WMF’s Impact Litigation (In-person | 10:30-11:25 EAT, Nyeri, Meeting room 6): Hear from the Wikimedia Foundation’s legal team and movement partners about how impact litigation is advancing free knowledge. Learn more about how local chapters can work with WMF to protect important rights such as intellectual property, privacy, freedom of expression and intermediary liability. This session is ideal for anyone interested in legal advocacy, digital rights, and the role of litigation in protecting free knowledge.

Advocating for open access to cultural heritage, targeting UNESCO: the TAROCH initiative (Hybrid | 10:30 – 11:25 EAT, Nakuru, Meeting room A): How can we open up access to Africa’s cultural heritage? This session explores efforts to reform policy and promote inclusivity through initiatives like Wiki Loves Africa and the global TAROCH campaign that Creative Commons is leading to encourage UNESCO to adopt a Recommendation promoting open solutions to enhance access to cultural heritage in the public domain.

Wikimedia’s knowledge infrastructure in a changing internet: Establishing sustainable pathways for content reuse (In-person | 14:00 – 14:25 EAT, Mombasa, Ballroom 1): With AI and automated reuse of Wikimedia content growing rapidly, this session explores how we can sustain our knowledge infrastructure responsibly while supporting open knowledge. No technical knowledge required to follow along!

Building a Common Language for the Wikimedia Movement (Online | 14:00 – 14:55 EAT, Nyeri, Meeting room 6): This session will showcase work on developing a shared vocabulary to ensure coherence in explaining the Wikimedia project model as digital public good, emphasize commons-based governance, and highlight their role in public digital infrastructure.

Fund for impact: How to write successful Applications for Public Policy Advocacy in the general support fund (In-person | 14:00 – 15:25 EAT, Meru, Meeting room B): This workshop helps you craft strong proposals for the public policy advocacy portion of the WMF General Support Fund, with tips from WMF’s Community Resources and Global Advocacy teams.

Friday, August 8th

The global #KeepItOn campaign and coalition’s fight against internet shutdowns (In-person | 9:30 – 10:10 EAT, Meru, Meeting room B): The workshop seeks to introduce participants to the world’s leading network pushing back against internet shutdowns. Participants will learn about the history of the launch of the #KeepItOn campaign and coalition, our strategies and approaches to fighting internet shutdowns and how we mobilize efforts in detecting, verifying, documenting and reporting internet shutdowns around the world.

Saturday, August 9th

Wiki Loves Broadcast: Creative Commons Video Edit-a-thon (In-person | 11:45 – 12:40 EAT, Nyeri, Meeting room 6): Public broadcasters produce high-quality educational content, yet much of it remains inaccessible due to restrictive licensing. Wiki Loves Broadcast (WLB) aims to change this by working with public broadcasters to release content under free licenses. Learn how to help bring high-quality public broadcasting content into Wikipedia through this hands-on workshop.

Whether you’re interested in human rights, copyright reform, disinformation, or sustainability, Wikimania 2025 offers sessions that highlight how our movement makes a global impact. Don’t miss this chance to learn, share, and take action.

