Moku-moku meet-up held in Nagoya

The original version was written by VZP10224 in the Japanese language.

The Wikimedians of Japan User Group held a moku-moku meet-up on June 1, 2025, a day after the Open Source Conference Nagoya, at a rented conference room in Nagoya.

There were only 4 participants on that day, making it a small and cozy gathering of 5 people, including those who are usually active in other open source communities.

Even though it was called a moku-moku meet-up, the people who gathered were those who usually had little chance to meet and talk in person, so we ended up spending a big portion of the time chatting rather than working hard, but I think it was also a meaningful way to use the time.

Editing process VZP10224,CC-BY-SA4.0

Group photo of the participants VZP10224,CC-BY-SA4.0

From now on, we are calling on other communities that participate in the OSC to join us, and we will begin our efforts in increasing the number of participants.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation