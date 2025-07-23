Expanding Indonesian Wikipedia with Public-Interest Content through Project Gayatri

This blog was collaboratively written by Sakti Pramudya (WMF), Hardi, and Fariz Kurniawan (Wikimedia Indonesia).

“We meditate on the divine light of the supreme being who illuminates the three worlds. May that divine light inspire our intellect”- Gayatri Mantra English Translation

The previously quoted words are a translation of the Gayatri Mantra, an ancient and sacred verse that plays a central role in Balinese Hindu rituals. Revered as the “mother of all mantras,” it is believed to bring wisdom, enlightenment, and protection. This powerful symbolism inspired Wikimedia Indonesia to name its content expansion initiative Project Gayatri, a collaboration between Wikimedia Indonesia, the Wikimedia Foundation, and Google Asia Pacific. Project Gayatri was chosen as the name to reflect the project’s core mission: to expand public knowledge through Indonesian Wikipedia articles aligned with public-interest themes, echoing the mantra’s philosophy of bringing light to the mind.

After thorough research and reflection, Wikimedia Indonesia identified these five themes as critical areas that deserve broader and deeper representation on Indonesian Wikipedia, ensuring that the platform better reflects the issues most relevant to the Indonesian public. Those topics include:

Mis- and disinformation Women Culture and history Environment and sustainability Education

Over its 15-month journey, Project Gayatri aims to bridge content gaps on Indonesian Wikipedia by focusing on the five key public-interest topics mentioned earlier. By the end of the program, the project hopes to successfully contribute 1,200 new articles.

What sets Project Gayatri apart is that it goes beyond content creation. It also focuses on expanding the community of new editors through a series of Wikilatih (Wikimedia Indonesia’s flagship public training program for Wikipedia editing)

Partnerships as the Key to Amplifying Project Gayatri

To achieve its ambitious goals, Wikimedia Indonesia recognizes the critical importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration. The success of Project Gayatri depends not only on internal efforts but also on building strategic partnerships that amplify its impact and bring new allies into the Wikimedia ecosystem.

In close collaboration with the Wikimedia Foundation, Wikimedia Indonesia has garnered support from several key partners. One of the earliest was the UNESCO Jakarta Office, which co-organized an edit-a-thon focused on mis- and disinformation. This theme was chosen for the first quarter of the project (October–December 2024) due to its strong relevance during Indonesia’s election year, when hoaxes, fake news, and disinformation were rampant. The topic also aligned with the goals of the Social Media 4 Peace project, an earlier initiative jointly implemented by UNESCO Jakarta and Wikimedia Indonesia to promote media literacy and combat online misinformation.

The edit-a-thon served as the closing event of the Social Media 4 Peace project, while also launching the first phase of Project Gayatri. This activity successfully resulted in the creation of 283 new Indonesian Wikipedia articles on misinformation and disinformation.

In the second quarter (January–March 2025), the project shifted its focus to women-related content, coinciding with International Women’s Month in March. Wikimedia Indonesia partnered with WikiPerempuan, a collective of women Wikipedia editors, to organize an online Wikilatih training and an edit-a-thon. During this initiative, participants were encouraged to create articles about notable women, women’s organizations, and issues of importance to women, enriching Indonesian Wikipedia while celebrating women’s contributions across all sectors. The collaboration concluded with an edit-a-thon that produced 516 new articles.

Wikiperempuan Community’s Online Wikipedia Training, Courtesy of Wikimedia Indonesia

The third quarter (April–June 2025) saw an increase in participation from external partners through a series of in-person events, with a thematic focus on culture and history, areas that are rich in value but often overlooked in Indonesian public discourse. The quarter began with a collaboration with the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Indonesia, which hosted an in-person Wikilatih training for students. The program introduced students to Wikipedia editing and aimed to improve content on Indonesian history and culture. Although the session was limited in capacity, it successfully engaged 24 participants.

Wikilatih at the Faculty of Humanities, University of Indonesia, CC BY 4.0. Available on Wikimedia Commons.

Building on this success, Wikimedia Indonesia partnered with the Embassy of the Netherlands, through its cultural center Erasmus Huis, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Erasmus Huis in Indonesia. Together, we organized a Wikilatih training session focused on creating and improving articles about the historical and cultural ties between Indonesia and the Netherlands. The event, held at Erasmus Huis, was fully booked, with enthusiastic participation (including from Erasmus Huis staff) bringing the total number of attendees to 21.

Wikilatih at Erasmus Huis, The Embassy of the Netherlands in Jakarta, CC BY-SA 4.0. Available on Wikimedia Commons.

Building on this momentum, Wikimedia Indonesia secured another key partnership—this time with a major government institution. In celebration of International Museum Day, the Ministry of Culture of Indonesia partnered with Wikimedia Indonesia to host a Wikipedia training session. The event took place at the Museum of National Awakening, a historic landmark where Budi Utomo, the first native Indonesian political movement, was founded in 1908. The training was attended by 35 internal participants, including representatives from the Indonesian Heritage Agency, ICOM Indonesia, and the Directorate of Museum and Cultural Heritage.

To close the third quarter, Wikimedia Indonesia organized an online edit-a-thon on the topic of culture and history, which also marked the end of the first half of the Gayatri project. The event attracted 79 registrants and resulted in 602 new articles created by 35 active volunteers.

Lessons from the First Half of Project Gayatri

As the third quarter comes to a close, we are proud to share that Project Gayatri has already surpassed its initial target of creating 1,200 new articles. As of this writing, the initiative has contributed more than 1,400 articles to Indonesian Wikipedia. This achievement reflects not only the dedication of the Wikimedia Indonesia team and its volunteers but also the strength of collaboration and community engagement at the heart of the project.

Several key lessons emerged from the first half of the project:

1. Collaboration Drives Impact

Strategic partnerships were instrumental in amplifying the reach and credibility of Project Gayatri. Collaborations with institutions like UNESCO Jakarta, the University of Indonesia, Erasmus Huis, and Indonesia’s Ministry of Culture enabled the project to tap into new audiences, leverage institutional expertise, and ensure that the resulting Wikipedia content is both accurate and relevant to the Indonesian public. These partnerships also helped introduce Wikipedia editing to professionals and students who may not have previously engaged with the platform and opening the door for long-term contributor growth.

2. Relevance Matters

Focusing on timely and socially relevant themes, such as disinformation during an election year or women’s representation during International Women’s Month, proved highly effective in engaging participants and attracting public interest. These themes made the training sessions and edit-a-thons feel more meaningful, with participants motivated by the opportunity to contribute to issues that matter to their communities.

3. Diversity of Participation Strengthens Wikipedia

Engaging diverse participants (from university students and cultural workers to women’s collectives) demonstrated the value of inclusivity in content creation. Each group brought unique perspectives and areas of knowledge, which led to richer, more representative articles. The use of Wikilatih, Wikimedia Indonesia’s long-standing training program, was key to onboarding new editors and equipping them with the skills to contribute confidently and accurately.

4. In-Person and Online Formats Both Have Value

The hybrid approach (balancing in-person Wikilatih sessions with online edit-a-thons) allowed Project Gayatri to adapt to different audiences and contexts. While in-person sessions offered stronger engagement and hands-on learning (especially for new editors), online events allowed broader participation across regions, particularly for experienced or returning contributors.

Looking Ahead

With two more quarters remaining in 2025, the second half of Project Gayatri presents a valuable opportunity to build on its early successes. This period will focus on deepening impact and forging new partnerships particularly in the areas of environment, sustainability, and education, which are gaining increasing attention in Indonesian public discourse. Ultimately, our aspiration is to continue shaping a Wikipedia that reflects the full breadth and diversity of public interest in Indonesia.

As we move forward, the spirit of Gayatri, a symbol of enlightenment, wisdom, and collective growth, continues to guide and inspire our journey.

