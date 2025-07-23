Wiki Loves Earth celebrates 1,000,000 images of the natural heritage worldwide!

Wiki Loves Earth International photo contest has been active for 13 years, each year highlighting the diversity of our planet. But this year is special for us, as we have reached a monumental milestone!

Over 1,000,000 images have now been contributed to Wiki Loves Earth International over its history from 98 countries/territories by more than 80,000 participants!

From breathtaking landscapes to charming macro shots, from the hidden corners of our planet to urgent environmental issues and stunning videos — a powerful testament to the global love for nature and free knowledge.



The most fruitful year in terms of uploads over the contest’s history was 2017, with almost 130,000 submitted images!

In 2016, we received more than 109,000 submissions.

And 2020 was a year with over 105,000 images uploaded worldwide.

From year to year, Germany and Ukraine are the ones bringing the highest numbers of uploads. But the contribution of each participating country has built today’s milestone!



A huge thank you to every participant, volunteer, and organizer who contributed to capturing the planet’s diversity and sharing it with the world. Let’s keep growing a global bank of freely-licensed images of our nature worldwide!

This year, you still have time to contribute — 32 countries are still on till the end of July — check the list of participating countries and its timelines, make sure to upload a unique image of the protected site!



— 32 countries are still on till the end of July — check the list of participating countries and its timelines, make sure to upload a unique image of the protected site! Apply to join Wiki Loves Earth as an international juror for 2025 and evaluate local winning entries by filling a form.

Check the final winners of Wiki Loves Earth 2024 and stay tuned for the final winners of the 2025 edition by the end of this year!

📌Follow us to keep up with updates:

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation