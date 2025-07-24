Wali Wikimedians Community Joins the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 in Wa – “Reclaiming Our Narrative”

This is the blog header for the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025.

The Wali Wikimedia Community, in a significant collaboration with Open Foundation West Africa, successfully launched the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 in Wa with an inspiring workshop on July 12, 2025. Held at the Yison Tech Hub in Wa, Upper West Region, the event rallied participants under the powerful theme, “Reclaiming Our Narrative,” emphasizing the crucial role of local communities in shaping their digital stories.

The workshop served as the official launchpad for the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 contest for Wali Wikimedians Community, designed to empower participants with the skills and motivation to contribute to Wikimedia projects in the Wali language.

A dedicated group of 10 participants attended the workshop, eager to embark on their Wikimedia journey. A highlight of the event was the esteemed presence of special guests from the WAALEE BAABO Association, an association of Wali Language experts dedicated to the development and promotion of the language. Their attendance significantly encouraged the youth participants, underscoring the importance of taking the digital documentation of their language seriously and contributing actively to Wikipedia.

The workshop provided comprehensive training, equipping participants with essential Wikipedia editing skills, including: Basic Wikipedia Editing, Referencing, Linking, Inserting Images, Creating Sections, and participants were also guided on the process of uploading images to Wikimedia Commons, ensuring their contributions enrich the broader Wikimedia ecosystem.

Africa Wiki Challenge Launch: The workshop concluded with the official launch of the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 contest for all participants. This contest will provide a structured and incentivized environment for them to apply their newly acquired skills and contribute valuable content to Wikipedia in the Wali language.

Conclusion: This collaborative workshop marks a vital step for the Wali Wikimedia Community in its mission to reclaim and enrich the digital narrative of the Wali language and culture. The engagement of language experts from WAALEE BAABO Association, coupled with the practical training provided, has set a strong foundation for the success of the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025.

