Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria 2025: A Journey of Learning, Sharing, and Inclusion

Earlier this year, we launched a bold new phase of the Let’s Connect Peer Learning Program in Nigeria under the name “Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria.” The aim was to build on the success of previous implementations in Kwara State by expanding peer learning opportunities across more regions while fostering a stronger spirit of collaboration and local knowledge-sharing among Wikimedia project organizers.

We’re excited to share that this phase is now complete, and it has been a powerful journey of community, connection, and capacity building across the country.

What This Phase Set Out to Achieve

The project sought to:

Expand participation to new regions, including the North-Central, South-East, South-South, North-East, and South-West geopolitical zones.

to new regions, including the North-Central, South-East, South-South, North-East, and South-West geopolitical zones. Deepen peer-to-peer learning by introducing participant-led connections, a new approach where organizers choose a skill relevant to their context and teach it to their Wikimedia communities.

by introducing participant-led connections, a new approach where organizers choose a skill relevant to their context and teach it to their Wikimedia communities. Bridge skill gaps through targeted online learning clinics and practical sessions.

through targeted online learning clinics and practical sessions. Strengthen local leadership by equipping participants with tools to design and sustain community projects.

What We Did: Highlights of the Project

Here’s what we accomplished over the course of this phase:

✅ 18 participants from across five geopolitical zones

✅ 14 participant-led community sessions

✅ 2 online learning clinics

✅ A stronger, more inclusive network of local Wikimedia project organisers in Nigeria

Key Innovations This Year

Participant-Led Connections: This model gave participants the autonomy to choose, plan, and deliver a session on a specific on-Wiki or off-Wiki skill tailored to their Wikimedia community. These sessions were self-paced, practical, and highly impactful. Some of the skills shared include Writing and Structuring a Wikimedia Diff Blog Post, Uploading Files to Wikimedia Commons Using PattyPan Batch Uploader, Starting a New Language Wikipedia Project using Wikimedia Incubator, Grant Writing & Application – GENERAL SUPPORT FUNDS (GSF), Montage Setup for Wikimedia Photography Jury, Processes and Tools to Manage Conflicts, and so on.

Online Learning Clinics: Our two virtual clinics (March and June 2025) brought participants together to share experiences, learn collaboratively, and explore new capacity-building areas. The first clinic introduced the regional learning model, while the second focused on emerging needs and deeper community leadership strategies.

Stronger Local Integration: We designed this phase to meet people where they are, both geographically and digitally. This meant flexible formats, a focus on practical knowledge, and making space for local voices.

Meet the Team Behind the Work

This project was made possible by a committed team of Wikimedia volunteers and community leaders:

Barakat Adegboye (Project Lead): She was the project lead for the Let’s Connect Peer Learning Program in Kwara, which has been implemented twice in Kwara State. She is also the project lead for the WikiNaijaNames project to document indigenous Nigerian names on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. She is a Wikimedia volunteer from Nigeria who has gained extensive experience as a facilitator and editor in various Wikimedia projects. Some of these projects include Wiki Loves SDGs, WikiGLAM, 1lib1ref, Wikidata for Libraries and Librarians in Nigeria, Wikidata for Novels and Novelists in Nigeria, WikiLovesLibraries, Promoting Nigerian Books and Authors, Celtic Knot Kwara, and more. She has also served as a facilitator for Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom programs in Kwara, Nigeria, for teachers and secondary school students. Linason Blessing (Co-lead): She is a certified librarian of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN). Blessing was a facilitator for the first Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program in Nigeria and also facilitated the Let’s Connect Kwara implementations. She led the Wikipedia Awareness for Library and Information Science Students in Nigeria as well as Wiki Loves Libraries 2.0 Nigeria. A dedicated Wikibrarian, she has actively participated in various Wikimedia projects such as Wiki Loves Africa, WPWP, and Wikidata for Media Personalities in Nigeria. She is the winner of WPWP Kwara and Wikidata Media Personality in Nigeria. Her other contributions include WikiGLAM Awareness for Libraries and Librarians in Kwara, Wikidata for Libraries and Librarians in Nigeria, and 1Lib1Ref 2022 Kwara. She is the Co-Founder of the Kwara State University Fan Club and is currently the Community Manager at African and Proud.

James Rhoda (project facilitator and disbursement of fund): She is an experienced Wikimedian, who has participated in various Wikimedia projects (as a facilitator as well as an editor) namely; Some of these projects include Wiki loves SDGs, WikiGLAM, 1lib1ref, Wikidata for Libraries and Librarians in Nigeria, Wikidata for Novels and Novelists in Nigeria, WikiLovesLibraries, Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom for Secondary School students, Promoting Nigerian Books and Authors, Celtic Knot Kwara, and more. She serves as the graphic designer and social media manager for WUGN.

Miracle James (communication expert): Miracle James is an experienced Wikimedian and member of the Wikimedia user group Nigeria who has participated in several Wikipedia projects as a volunteer. She also led the Wikipedia awareness in the Offa community and has facilitated several Wikimedia projects.

Bukola James is a certified Librarian and Wikimedian with over 5 years of experience leading open knowledge initiatives in Africa and internationally. She currently serves as the Sub-Saharan Liaison for the Let’s Connect Working Group and is the advisor for this team. Photo

Together, we are working to build a more connected and empowered Wikimedia movement across Nigeria.

What’s Next?

As we close this chapter, we’re reflecting on key takeaways:

Peer learning thrives when participants take ownership.



when participants take ownership. Regional inclusion adds depth and richness to knowledge-sharing.



to knowledge-sharing. Local organizers need ongoing support to lead with confidence.



We look forward to seeing how the connections built during this project will continue to strengthen Wikimedia communities across Nigeria.

Follow the Journey & Access Resources:

Visit our Meta page: Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria

