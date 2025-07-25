Wiki Debates: Igniting Dialogue, Shaping Our Movement

By the Wikimedia Community, for the Wikimedia Community

The Spark Behind Wiki Debates

Imagine the talk section of our wikis being alive. Imagine a space where Wikimedians from every corner of the globe unite. Not just to edit, but to engage. Wiki Debates is launching as a fresh way to bring affiliates together for spirited, respectful conversations on the issues that matter most to our movement: knowledge equity, internet freedom, cultural representation, governance, and the future of Wikimedia itself.

This isn’t just another online event. It’s an invitation to reflect, question, and co-create the path forward.

How It Works

In its pilot season, Wiki Debates will see 16 Wikimedia affiliates face off in virtual, moderated debates. Each team brings its unique perspectives and real-world experiences, navigating through a bracket-style format until a champion is crowned by an independent jury and with opportunities for meaningful public participation along the way.

Themes? They’ll be crowdsourced from the community, making sure your concerns and hopes are front and center.

Why Now?

Wikimedia has always thrived on discussion, collaboration, and openness. But as the world and our own movement faces complex challenges, it’s more important than ever to pause and reflect together. Wiki Debates aims to:

Foster critical thinking and respectful conversation across cultures and languages

Break down silos between affiliates, encouraging cross-border collaboration

Surface new ideas and solutions for the challenges ahead

Celebrate the diversity and passion of our global Wikimedia family

You don’t need to be a master debater or a policy expert. You just have to be passionate about free knowledge and the future we’re building together.

Get Involved!

Behind every great debate is an even greater team of organizers. The call for the Organizing Team is open join us in shaping the format, selecting topics, and creating an inclusive experience for all. This is your chance to steer a new tradition, from the ground up.

Applications are open until July 30, 2025.

Voices From the Community

Wiki Debates is inspired by the successes of past Wikimedia campaigns and events, where storytelling and collaboration brought new energy and sparked positive change. We know the power of a single idea, shared across borders, to build momentum and inspire action.

Looking Ahead

Whether you join as an organizer, a debater, or a spectator, Wiki Debates is a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and lead. Let’s debate, reflect, and shape Wikimedia’s next chapter ogether.

Follow updates and sign up on our Meta page. Come make your voice heard!

