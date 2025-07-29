From Vandalism to Administrator: My Journey on Wikipedia

I never imagined that a curious click on Wikipedia would change the course of my digital life transforming me from a mere passerby browser into an active administrator who edits daily on a free encyclopedia filled with millions of articles.

Before I got to know Wikipedia from the inside, I used to spend my free time playing video games and scrolling through social media apps. I had no deep interest in any knowledge-based project, until I started hearing about cryptocurrencies and encryption technologies. I decided to look for reliable information, and found myself on Wikipedia pages which opened a wide gateway to a new world of content.

From there, an idea was born: Why not contribute to editing these articles? Why should I remain just a consumer?

I entered Wikipedia with a spirit of discovery, but quickly ran into the wall of ignorance regarding its policies and editing mechanisms. I didn’t know how articles were written or published, and driven by enthusiasm or maybe haste, I started adding and modifying content randomly, unaware that what I was doing was considered “vandalism” by the encyclopedia’s standards.

The result? I was blocked three times and each time felt more discouraging than the last. I felt frustrated, even considered leaving the site altogether. But something inside me kept pulling me back, a feeling that I had a place here, if only I learned the right way.

The third block was a turning point. It lasted 14 days, but those were the most important days of my journey. During that time, I decided to learn instead of regret. I started reading the policies, one page after another, diving into the guidelines, and finally understood how articles are built, how discussions are managed, and how Wikipedia is not just a writing platform, but a community with its own system and culture.

What really helped me at this stage was a meeting with fellow editor Michel Bakni during an educational workshop. He patiently offered me support and advice in a respectful and kind manner. His words were like a compass that redirected my path and taught me how to be a helpful editor and not a burden on the content.

Days passed, and my learning turned into practice, practice into passion, and passion into meaningful contributions. I wrote hundreds of articles, improved thousands more, and made over 63,000 edits on Arabic Wikipedia alone — and over 110,000 edits across all Wikimedia projects.

Then in 2024, I received a surprise I still recall with astonishment: I was nominated for an administrator position on Arabic Wikipedia and the one who nominated me was the same admin who had previously blocked me three times!

It was an indescribable moment… not just a promotion, but a living testimony that mistakes are not the end of the road, they can be the beginning, if accompanied by a will to learn.

Shortly afterward, I also became an administrator on Wikidata, and began performing my duties there with a different kind of passion, where knowledge is built in the form of interconnected data serving all Wikimedia projects.

But of course, administrative work is no walk in the park. Challenges and obstacles arise, especially when making decisions that try to balance policies with the principle of consensus. Sometimes you find yourself in heated discussions, or between parties with conflicting views. From this, I learned that administration isn’t about authority, it’s about responsibility, and that neutrality and composure are the true tools of a real admin.

Today, Wikipedia has become part of my daily routine. Not a day passes without me editing or contributing, it’s like a second heartbeat in my life. It’s not just an encyclopedia… it’s a community, a mission, and a life experience.

And if you’re reading my story now and think your rocky start might hold you back, I’m here to tell you don’t let the beginnings scare you. Maybe that first fall is exactly what you need to rise stronger and go farther than you ever imagined.

