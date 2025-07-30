AWW Skill Up Workshop: H1 2025 Impact Report.

From the moment Africa Wiki Women dared to plant the seed of the AWW Skill Up Workshop in February 2025. Strategic efforts has gone into nurturing it. A proof that no idea, no project can take flight until someone takes ownership of it.

What began as a baby idea, born out of a deeper mission not just to train, but to transform. To fill the persistent gap of underrepresentation of African women in digital knowledge has now turned into confident strides equipping African women with the right tools, resources and knowledge.

Wondering what “AWW Skill Up Workshop,” is? It’s a movement for growth and visibility. Designed as a dynamic capacity-building journey, to equips women and mission-aligned allies with the digital skills, and professional knowledge to contribute to Wikimedia projects and shape the world around them.

AWW Skill Up Workshop H1 2025 Topics

Here’s how the journey unfolded in H1 2025

February; cracked open with Wikipedia 101 & 102 and Wikimedia Commons training, laying the groundwork for digital storytelling.

March; leveled up with Digital Literacy, to deepen African women’s experience with digital knowledge empowerment.

April; ushered in the Art of Public Speaking, helping women own their voice, show up confidently and present their ideas and thoughts in a way that inspires action and brings change.

May; took a strategic pause to focus on the Africa Wiki Women Accelerating Gender Equality campaign.

June; we closed the first chapter with Innovating Project Management in the Digital Age, readying participants to lead big initiatives

AWW Skill Up Workshop H1 2025 Participating Countries

In just five months, AWW Skill Up has leapt borders touching 18 countries from Namibia, Chad, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, South Sudan, Botswana, South Africa, Rwanda, Madagascar, Uganda, Republic of Congo, Kenya, Togo, Gambia, and the Netherlands. With women comprising 51.9% of the total participation rate in H1 2025.

AWW Skill Up Workshop H1 2025 Women Participation Trend

Feedback through the survey show that participants aren’t just learning new skills, but the knowledge is spilling into their careers and igniting fresh impact. And this is just the beginning.

As we look to the second half of 2025, Africa Wiki Women is not slowing down. The vision is bigger:

To reach more countries.

To bring in top-tier professionals and trainers.

To deepen impact through every workshop session.

To catalyse the Wikimedia journey of women across Africa and beyond.

