Lagos, Nigeria: My experience at the Wiki Loves Pride Edit-a-thon

I have always admired Wikipedia for its purpose of providing information in the most accessible form, especially compared to other websites. I have known Wikipedia since my senior secondary school, as an online encyclopedia of information where you can find detailed information about a topic all in one place. Back then, we were advised against using Wikipedia as a source, but as I matured as a journalist and researcher, I realised I had been misled. Wikipedia is, in fact, a great open-source platform for obtaining information in its most simplified form.

Wikipedia articles are properly referenced, and it’s left for you to evaluate the provided sources and decide whether to use them or not. I have always wanted to be a Wiki editor, but I didn’t know how to go about it. The last time I tried, I was directed to a page that resembled code, and I had no idea what to do next. So, when I saw the “Wiki Loves Pride” training for queer people in Lagos, I submitted my application. Documenting queer stories is what I am deeply passionate about. I am a freelance journalist, academic writer, and human rights researcher with the global queer organization ReportOUT. I stay up with queer news and prominent queer figures, so I thought, “Why not?”



Attending Wiki Loves Pride, Lagos

I was selected, and the event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, 29th June, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm WAT. It rained that day, but I arrived at the Goethe-Institut on Victoria Island, Lagos, as early as possible. Some attendees were already seated. Bisi Alimi, Wikimedia LGBT+ executive, was presented alongside Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, who would facilitate the training. Ayokanmi is the Programmes Director of Wikimedia Nigeria. He came accompanied by Obinna, who would later teach us how to navigate Wiki Commons as volunteer photographers.



The Session Began:

The session began with Ayokanmi providing a brief overview of Wikipedia’s mission and vision, during which he addressed the common misconception surrounding Wikipedia, particularly among those who do not consider it a credible source. He explained why some Wikipedia profiles are locked and others are not. Reaching the stage where one can edit locked Wikipedia pages requires consistent editing and community approval. He also clarified why these misconceptions exist about Wikipedia. Often, individuals edit unlocked Wikipedia pages, take a screenshot, and post on social media to go viral. But what many don’t realise is that Wikipedia editors frequently review such edits, identify misinformation, and delete it; something audiences rarely return to check.



Ayokanmi began the session and then explained how to switch from the programmed edit version of Wikipedia to a more user-friendly, Word document-like edit interface. This was exactly what I had been hoping to understand. He then briefed us on the “Wiki Loves Pride” contest. He guided us through navigating Wikipedia as editors. I was able to make two edits on the profiles of Nigerian writer Akwaeke Emezi and activist Olumide Makanjuola. Since then, both articles have garnered a total of over 3,200 views. On Olumide’s page, I added a hyperlink and a section listing his published books. On Akwaeke Emezi’s profile, where it was mentioned that their debut work, “Freshwater,” was up for a film adaptation, I added context that it fell through based on the author’s recent interview with Zikoko Magazine.



Reflection

Editing Wikipedia is quite fun. I am a queer historian and archivist as well as queer pop culture enthusiast. Then, I thought to myself, “What if I dedicate thirty minutes of my time daily to editing Wikipedia?” It might seem small on the surface, but it’s a big leap. While we received training on Wiki Commons, I paid attention, but not very closely. It wasn’t what I was particularly interested in. After the training, I chose not to apply for the Wiki Nigeria contest because I want to properly begin my Wikimedia journey first.

Although I have stalled due to other personal engagements, I plan to start editing Wikipedia every day for at least 30 minutes, starting on August 1st.

