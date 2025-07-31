WikiTour 2.0: IPGM Rajang and Wikipedia Weaving Sarawak’s Culture in Global Network

Pada 30 Jun 2025, Kent Wikimedia Club once again collaborated with Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia to launch Wikitour 2.0, a continuation of the previous Wikitour 2024 programme. However, for this time, Wikitour 2.0 focus mainly on a Wikipedia workshop which was attended by 15 students of IPGM Rajang Campus, Sarawak. A total of 7 members of the Kent Wikimedia Club participated this programme, consisting the Kent Wikimedia Club Highest Council Commitee and an accompanying lecturer, Dr Rosie Johnny. The trip to IPGM Rajang began on 29 June 2025 and the workshop was held on 30 June 2025. As the saying goes, killing two birds with a stone, after the workshop, the programme continued with the WikiMamanau activity which involves taking pictures at several cultural sites in Sarawak which were then uploaded to WikiCommons.

The journey to Sarawak began on Sunday, 29 June 2025. The flight arrived at Sibu Airport at 9.30 p.m. Upon arrival, we took a Grab to Ming Kiong Hotel in Bintangor town, which took one hour from Sibu Airport. After checking in, we stored our belongings before regrouping for a briefing of the preparation for the workshop the next day. The following morning, according to the plan, we attempted to take a Grab to IPGM Rajang Campus, but then we found out that Grab services were unavailable in the area. Fortunately, there were taxis available in front of the hotel. We then split into 3 groups and took the taxis to IPGM Rajang Campus.

Following our arrival, we were warmly welcomed by Mrs. Corella, a lecturer in the Iban Language Studies Department. While most of the students were on the vacation but there were some who were doing practicums. Therefore the institute seemed relatively deserted with only 500 people were around as we were told. Then, we proceeded canteen for breakfast. After breakfast, we proceeded to the room where the workshop was held. We arranged the seating and prepared the room for the following session. At 8.30 a.m., the workshop started with a total of 15 participants. The workshop went smoothly, and by the end of the workshop, the participants managed to create around 60 new articles in Iban Wikipedia, which was an impressive achievement considering the number of the participants involved.

With the cooperation of all parties involved, the program ended well. It cannot be denied that the hospitality from IPGM Rajang was very admirable. At the end of the program the participants presented several traditional dances and poems to us. This not only fostered a closer experience but also provided the insights into the cultural differences in terms of dance movements and the artistic expressions behind them. Moreover, the facilitators had the opportunity to learn basics of Ngajat dance which was very fun and memorable. After the conclusion of the session, at 4.00 pm, we continued the Wikitour 2.0 with WikiMamanau activities at several historical sites in Sarawak.

In a nutshell, the workshop in IPGM Rajang Campus was a valuable experience which immensely valuable experience that significantly enhanced the facilitators’ foundational skills in programme management. Ranging from problem-solving and venue coordination to event execution, the experience played a significant role to the facilitators’ professional growth and self-esteem. However, the most important is that the Kent Wikimedia Club facilitators have successfully aided the indigenous language communities like the Iban language in establishing their digital footprint on the Wikipedia platform. Lastly, heartfelt thanks to everyone who provided support, encouragement and assistance from various aspects to Wikitour 2.0 this year.

