Participating in Open-Source Conference 2025 Nagoya

Wikimedians of Japan User Group participated in the Open-Source Conference 2025 Nagoya, held at the Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Hall in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on May 31, 2025, by exhibiting at a booth and giving a seminar.

As with previous exhibitions, the booth distributed flyers outlining the full scope of Wikimedia projects and aimed to communicate with visitors.

The booth before the opening, VZP10224,CC-BY-SA4.0

On the other hand, the seminar this time was a report session on the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 held in Manila, Philippines the previous week, in which User: Wadakuramon and I gave talks. User:Shinji Enoki, who recently joined the user group staff, participated as a listener, so I think we were able to explain to some extent the points that were difficult to understand for those who did not attend.

In addition, during the traditional lightning talk at the final program of the OSC, I spoke about the ESEAP Conference 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in May 2026. This time, the conference will likely be available in Japanese for the first time at a Wikimedia international conference, and I think the barriers to participation from Japan will be significantly lowered, so we plan to communicate as much as possible as a user group whenever we have the opportunity.

The presentation materials are available here. Notionサイトへのリンク

After the event, a social gathering was held after the OSC, allowing exhibitors who were not able to talk much during the event to enjoy conversations with each other.

Koyoen, the venue for the social gathering, VZP10224、CC-BY-SA4.0

It has been exactly one year since we started participating in OSC as a user group activity at OSC Nagoya in 2024. During this time, we have had new members join us, and while exhibiting at OSC, we have noticed that Wikimedia content is being used in ways we hadn’t anticipated, and we have learned something new. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at the various locations who are working hard to make OSC possible, to Biginet who supports them with administrative procedures, as well as to the visitors and members of the various open source and open data communities who gather there. We also hope to work to attract new participants to this circle so that this event can continue for a long time.

