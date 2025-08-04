Behind the Scenes of WikiAfrica Hour: My Journey as a Project Coordinator

When I first applied for the Production Coordinator role for WikiAfrica Hour through Wiki In Africa, I was genuinely excited. I had watched a few episodes on YouTube before applying and was impressed by how diverse and well-produced they were. However, watching the final product doesn’t always reveal the amount of planning, teamwork, and effort that goes into it behind the scenes.

From the very first episodes I worked on, I was never alone. The Wiki In Africa team welcomed me warmly, guiding me step by step through the onboarding process. With time, my responsibilities grew — and so did my passion for what this project could offer to the Wikimedia community.

Measuring Impact Beyond Numbers

“WikiAfrica Hour’s 43rd edition provided a forum for lively conversations about decolonizing knowledge and enhancing GLAM institutions’ connections with Wikimedia initiatives in Africa. The discussion reaffirmed the notion that online resources such as Wikipedia can be extremely important in correcting historical injustices and guaranteeing that African knowledge is maintained and disseminated by its possessors.” – “GLAM in Africa, a Nigerian narrative in knowledge decolonization a case study of Benin City”, by User:Lutarchitecture

What makes me most proud is not just the growth in episode views or the range of powerful topics we cover — it’s the moments when, at Wikimedia conferences, Wikimedians from around the world share how an episode resonated with them, helped their work, or gave voice to challenges they thought were theirs alone. Or when a guest like Asuru Lutherking Petercan (User:Lutarchitecture), who was appeared on WAH#43: Decolonising knowledge on Wikipedia, is inspired to publish an article sharing valuable insights from the panel of experts from around the world, and apply the learnings to our unique African GLAM context.



A Format That Brings More Voices to the Table

One of the things that makes WikiAfrica Hour so unique is its constant evolution. It began with a single host preparing every episode. Now, a guest host is chosen who can add expertise and depth to the topic of the month, bringing a renewed energy to each discussion.

The current WikiAfrica Hour format is designed to be a rich, interactive experience. The host facilitates a panel discussion with guests from diverse Wikimedia communities. (For example, Nichole Saad facilitated the 42nd episode about offline wikis in which guests, who have had experience working on offline projects and initiatives, discuss their methods, digital divide, ways of housing and distributing static content, and what support is offered. Nichole has founded the Open Learning Collective in which she helps organisations around the world develop innovative education programs, empower teachers with effective training, and navigate complex education policies. Another example is Andrew Lih – Member of the Wikimania Steering committee, who facilitated WAH38, in which the panel are exploring Wikimania’s current and future vision related to the partnerships and collaboration with other organizations.) The popular WikiAfrica Hour News continues to feature the latest community achievements, announcements from across the movement, and timely calls to action for ongoing campaigns or votes.

We have also introduced the powerful In Focus segment to the format:.. This 15 minute slot has one goal: to amplify community voices. In Focus highlights events, competitions, and conferences, and spotlights motivational stories—like our Inspiring Open Interview series women share their journeys in the open knowledge movement

Each engaging episode is packed with authentic experiences and knowledge, and is an engaging way to spend an hour (or an hour and a half depending on how lively things get) on the last Wednesday evening of the month.

A Space for Shared Knowledge

Since I joined the team, I’ve helped coordinate 15 episodes. When I look back at the first episode and compare it to the latest, it’s clear how much WikiAfrica Hour has grown — and how much potential it still holds.

In the process, I’ve learnt:

The power of preparation: Early episodes taught me that planning is not just about logistics — it’s about crafting meaningful conversations. Every speaker brief, every tech check, and every outline contributes to the flow of the episode.

The value of adaptability: No matter how solid the plan, unexpected things happen — a guest drops out last-minute, tech fails, or discussion veers in a new direction. I’ve learnt to stay calm, think quickly, and adjust without losing focus.

Collaboration is everything: Behind each successful episode is a group effort — from the StreamYard team to the comms support to the guests themselves. I’ve learnt to ask for help, give help, and coordinate across different time zones and backgrounds.

Small details create a big impact: Something as simple as making sure links are displayed clearly or choosing the right background music in the In Focus section helps viewers feel more welcome and engaged.

While the Wiki In Africa team crafts the framework, the stories are told by the Wikimedia community — for the community.

That’s what makes WikiAfrica Hour so special: it’s a space where ideas are shared, experiences celebrated, and knowledge made accessible. We’re always open to new ideas and feedback, because this vodcast belongs to everyone. Our goal is simple — to be a vibrant mirror and platform for the Wikimedia movement’s diverse and ever-evolving voice.

