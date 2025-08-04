Wiki Loves Monuments… But war destroys them

At the end of July 2025, there were 1528 destroyed or damaged cultural sites in Ukraine according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications . And the number is growing every day. War Destroys Monuments is a special category of Wiki Loves Monuments photo contest that documents the toll of Russia’s war on Ukrainian cultural heritage—out of 378 pictures from 9 regions of Ukraine submitted by 29 authors, a special jury panel selected 22 works by eight authors.

This category was held for the second time in 2024 after the start of the full-scale war Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2022. Documenting and raising awareness of the condition of cultural heritage is among the goals of the Wiki Loves Monuments project, and its importance became even more evident during the war, with some monuments being damaged, while Russian attacks compositely destroyed some of them.

Winners were chosen by a separate jury panel, which included Wikimedians from different countries:

Shreya Dwivedi (India) — photographer, Wikimedian;

(India) — photographer, Wikimedian; Asem Shakimova (Kazakhstan) — photographer, Wikimedian;

(Kazakhstan) — photographer, Wikimedian; Ferdinando Traversa (Italy) — Wikipedian, Wikimedian.

The organising team developed guidelines to evaluate the pictures documenting the war’s impact on the monuments, as some damage would not be immediately visible or apparent to people who have not experienced an active war. For example, a missile or a rocket might hit nearby, and the building looks undamaged. But the windows and doors are blown out and replaced with wood planks, plastic sheets, etc., thus making monuments vulnerable to weather damage. You can find the guidelines here.

“Active wars create urgency in documenting and preserving knowledge, and via organising Wiki Loves Monuments photo contest volunteers can also crowdsource help to document not only the cultural heritage, but also its destruction”, commented Iryna Boiko, communications manager of Wikimedia Ukraine.

The 2024 selected pictures of the war damaged or destroyed monuments were grouped thematically — religious, residential, educational, and other buildings.

Temples in Wartime

Residential Buildings Under Threat

Educational Buildings under Fire

Other Buildings as Targets

Detailed description of each photo in Ukrainian here. You can see all photos in the special category here.

Wiki Loves Monuments in Ukraine also has a special category for best video works picturing cultural monuments, including the best video work of the monuments damaged or destroyed in the war . Its separate jury consists of Roman Barabakh, photographer, traveler, founder of a media project Ukrainian Travels; Oleksandr Havryk, cameraman, editing director, Ukrainian Wikipedian; Maksym Uvaiev, editing director, film critic.

The best video of the 2024 edition in this subcategory shows the central palace of culture in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, destroyed during the battle of Irpin during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was filmed in September 2022.

Video © ViktoriaLi, CC BY-SA 4.0



Roman Barabakh, one of the jury members, commented about it: “This video is a powerful testament to the devastation inflicted by Russian aggression on the Ukrainian people and their cultural heritage. The Central House of Culture in Irpin, once a place of meetings, creativity, and city life, now lies in ruins. The video has important documentary value, as it captures historical truth for future generations.“

References

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation