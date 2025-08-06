A Year of Growth and Impact: Dagaare Wikimedians Community 2024 Fiscal Year Achievements

The Dagaare Wikimedians Community, operating as a sister community under the guidance of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, is proud to present its achievements for the 2024 fiscal year (July 2024 to July 2025). With crucial technical and financial support from the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, our community has experienced a period of remarkable growth and sustained content creation, significantly enriching the digital landscape of the Dagaare language.

Throughout the fiscal year, our dedicated community members and volunteers contributed to a total of 568 new Wikipedia articles and 2,122 improved articles in the Dagaare language, alongside the creation and enhancement of hundreds of Wikidata items. These milestones were achieved through a series of focused campaigns and contests:

Article of the Week 2024 (First Round): From August 5 to October 11, 2024, our community engaged in a five-week edit-a-thon aimed at enhancing the quality and comprehensiveness of Dagaare Wikipedia articles. This effort resulted in the creation of 68 new articles and the improvement of 719 existing articles , with Dagaare labels also being added to their Wikidata items.

From August 5 to October 11, 2024, our community engaged in a five-week edit-a-thon aimed at enhancing the quality and comprehensiveness of Dagaare Wikipedia articles. This effort resulted in the creation of and the improvement of , with Dagaare labels also being added to their Wikidata items. Her-Voice and Her-Story (Art+Feminism): In celebration of Women’s History Month, our community organized a special edit-a-thon from March 8 to March 31, 2025. This contest focused on creating and improving articles about women’s achievements globally, leading to 78 new articles and 465 improved articles in Dagaare.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, our community organized a special edit-a-thon from March 8 to March 31, 2025. This contest focused on creating and improving articles about women’s achievements globally, leading to and in Dagaare. Dagaare Wikidata Lexicon Contest 1: This dedicated project focused on building the foundational vocabulary for the Dagaare language on Wikidata, with participants successfully creating 726 lexicon items , a vital step for linguistic data preservation.

This dedicated project focused on building the foundational vocabulary for the Dagaare language on Wikidata, with participants successfully creating , a vital step for linguistic data preservation. Culture Connect Africa (African Film and Cinema Nigeria): From April 1 to May 29, 2025, our community participated in this broader African contest, documenting the rich world of Nigerian film and cinema in Dagaare. This resulted in the creation of 149 new articles and the improvement of 234 existing articles.

AfroCuration Ghana 2025: Our community proudly participated in both the in-person event at KNUST and the subsequent edit-a-thon contest, contributing to the wider goals of documenting African culture and heritage.

Ghana’s Constituency Profile Contest 2: To ensure comprehensive local knowledge, we continued our community project to document Ghana’s 275 constituencies. From May 28 to June 14, 2025, this project led to the creation of 127 new articles and the improvement of 265 articles in the Dagaare language.

To ensure comprehensive local knowledge, we continued our community project to document Ghana’s 275 constituencies. From May 28 to June 14, 2025, this project led to the creation of and the improvement of in the Dagaare language. Article of the Week (Second Round): The popular contest returned for another three weeks from June 17 to July 4, 2025, yielding 34 new articles and 260 improved articles .

The popular contest returned for another three weeks from June 17 to July 4, 2025, yielding and . Dagaare-Ajumaco In-Person Edit-a-thon: A key capacity-building event, this workshop was organized to introduce Wikimedia to fresh students at the Department of Languages, UEW, Ajumako. The session successfully introduced Wikipedia editing to 27 new editors , resulting in 17 new articles and 30 improved articles .

A key capacity-building event, this workshop was organized to introduce Wikimedia to fresh students at the Department of Languages, UEW, Ajumako. The session successfully introduced Wikipedia editing to , resulting in and . Culture Connect Africa (AfroCuisine): Our final project of the fiscal year, from July 12 to August 10, 2025, focused on documenting African cuisine. Participants created 95 new articles and improved 149 existing articles, celebrating Africa’s diverse food culture.

A heartfelt message from the former co-lead, Zakaria Tunsung Bukari (User: Zakaria Tunsung)

“I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support from the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group team. A special thanks to my Dagaare Wikimedians Community team—Kuukye, Joachim Yirkang, and Daara Original—for your immense dedication. I will always be here to assist as I take on my new role with the Wali Wikimedians Community, carrying forward the same Wikimedia objectives.”

This year’s achievements demonstrate the incredible potential of the Dagaare Wikimedians Community. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing our mission to preserve and expand Dagaare knowledge on a global scale.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation