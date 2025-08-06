Growing the Dagbani Wikipedia with BACE Wiki Hub

On 29th June 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group organized an in-person Wikipedia training for the Bagabaga College of Education, BACE Wiki Hub in Tamale. BACE Wiki Hub is one of the active hubs under the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, working to support the promotion of Dagbani content online.

This training formed part of our ongoing efforts to grow the Dagbani Wikipedia and get more young people involved in preserving and promoting our language on the internet.

During the session, participants were introduced to the basics of Wikipedia. They learned:

What Wikipedia is and why it is important for the Dagbani language and culture.

How to search for articles on Dagbani Wikipedia.

How to create their own user accounts and become part of the community.



The training was interactive and practical. Participants asked questions and practiced the new skills on their own devices. By the end of the session, many had successfully created their Wikipedia accounts and were excited to start editing and contributing to Dagbani Wikipedia.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group believes that building the capacity of young people, like the members of BACE Wiki Hub, is key to making Dagbani knowledge easily accessible to everyone. Together, we are working to ensure that our language and culture are well represented online.

We are proud of the enthusiasm shown by the BACE Wiki Hub members and look forward to seeing their contributions grow in the coming months.

