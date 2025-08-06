Marathi Wikipedia Crosses 100,000 Articles: A Proud Milestone for an Evolving Digital Language Community

On 24 July 2025, the Marathi Wikipedia (मराठी विकिपीडिया) proudly crossed the milestone of 100,000 articles, marking a significant moment in the journey of Marathi-language digital knowledge creation. This achievement comes at a particularly momentous time, less than a year after the Government of India accorded Marathi the status of a Classical Language in October 2024, a recognition of its historical, literary, and cultural significance .

Launched on 1 May 2003, the Marathi Wikipedia is the Marathi-language edition of Wikipedia, the world’s largest free and collaboratively edited encyclopedia. Over the past two decades, it has grown steadily in both content and community strength. As of 2 August 2025, the Marathi Wikipedia hosts 100,088 articles and has over 171,478 registered users. It currently holds the 76th position globally in terms of article count among all language Wikipedias, and ranks as the 6th largest Indian language Wikipedia. Among Marathi-language websites, it is one of the most visited platforms and is ranked 10th in terms of web traffic.

Reflecting on this milestone, long-time volunteer administrator and bureaucrat Abhay Natu shared:

“मराठी विकिपीडियाने २४ जुलै, २०२५च्या पहाटे १,००,००० लेखांचा टप्पा ओलांडला. या महत्त्वाचा मैलदगड पार करताना तुमच्या सारख्या अनेक संपादकांची (आणि वाचकांचीही!) मोलाची भर आहे. तुमच्याकडून असेच योगदान मिळो आणि मराठी विकिपीडियाची उत्तरोत्तर भरभराट होत राहो ही आशा!”

“Marathi Wikipedia crossed the 100,000-article milestone in the early hours of 24 July 2025. This achievement has been made possible through the valuable contributions of countless editors and readers too. We hope to see continued growth and prosperity for Marathi Wikipedia!” Abhay Natu (User:अभय नातू) on Marathi Wikipedia

A Testament to the Power of Community and Language

The growth of Marathi Wikipedia exemplifies how volunteer-driven platforms can empower linguistic communities and foster digital knowledge ecosystems. It plays a vital role in making information accessible to speakers of Marathi, a language spoken by over 83 million people and in preserving linguistic heritage in the digital era.

This milestone is not just a number. It symbolizes the collective dedication of editors, translators, administrators, proofreaders, and knowledge enthusiasts who believe in open access, linguistic equity, and collaborative authorship.

The recognition of Marathi as a Classical Language has brought renewed attention to its ancient literary tradition. This achievement by Marathi Wikipedia is an inspiring digital counterpart to that legacy, an example of how tradition and technology can converge meaningfully.

Looking Ahead

As the platform continues to grow, efforts are underway to improve content quality, increase community participation, and promote Marathi Wikipedia as an educational and cultural resource for current and future generations.

The 100,000-article milestone is both a celebration and a call to action, to continue building, enriching, and sharing knowledge in Marathi and other Indian languages.

Join Us in Celebrating This Milestone

The success of Marathi Wikipedia is built entirely by volunteers, passionate editors, translators, and knowledge enthusiasts who contribute their time and effort without expecting anything in return. If you’ve ever read an article, found information in Marathi, or simply believe in the value of free knowledge in your language, this is the moment to say “Thank you!”

