Wikimania 2025 sessions about Product and Tech you don’t want to miss

The Wikimania program is full of great presentations that are difficult to choose between. But don’t worry! You may mark some as favorites to personalize the schedule. Just like last year, we want to share some sessions by the Wikimedia Foundation’s Product and Technology department. Log in on Eventyay and mark some of the following as your favorites.

Wednesday

Coordinate Across Stakeholders with the Product and Technology Advisory Council – What is PTAC? How is it implementing the movement strategy recommendation for having a body coordinating between staff developers and other technical contributors? This is for Wikimedians interested in technical collaboration and strategic challenges.

Temporary Accounts: Enhancing privacy for our unregistered editors – How is the work on temporary accounts progressing? What are the latest improvements, and where will temporary accounts be deployed on more wikis? This is mostly for users with extended rights dealing with abuse, as well as those who are interested in user privacy.

Thursday

Shaping the Future of Wikipedia’s Reader Experience – How are the WMF Readers teams engaging readers and donors? What is the strategy for connecting with both new and core audiences, and how do new technologies and experimentation fit into this? This session is for anyone.

Wikimedia’s knowledge infrastructure in a changing internet: Establishing sustainable pathways for content reuse – How are AI and automated traffic impacting the Wikimedia infrastructure? What can we do to make it sustainable and sufficient for both human users and the automated use? This is for anyone, not only technical audiences!

5 Research Findings and How You Can Use Them in Your Work – Our update on the recent research work. This is for people involved in policy or governance, developers, researchers, designers, and anyone hungry for fun facts from our scientists.

How can we revitalize WikiProjects? – Why are many WikiProjects dormant? What can we do to change it? What did we learn from the two recent research projects on WikiProjects? How does it all relate to the various sizes of communities? This is particularly for Wikipedians wanting to connect and collaborate on-wiki.

Organizers as key partners to support newcomers’ growth in our movement: let’s reflect on the current approaches and brainstorm potential future strategies – How do movement organizers onboard and train new editors? What tools do organizers, mentors, and newcomers need?

Friday

Parsoid Read Views is coming to all wikis and Wikipedia is next! An overview of one of the biggest MediaWiki platform changes in recent years. – What are the plans for the Parsoid rollout and testing strategy? How can community members participate in testing out Parsoid and sharing feedback on its features? This session is for more experienced editors.

Wikifunctions is coming soon to a wiki near you! – What has the community achieved so far on Wikifunctions, the newest Wikimedia project? What are the plans for its further integration into other projects? This session is for anyone.

Saturday

Where are all the Wikipedia administrators? A panel discussion about the future of administrators on Wikipedia. – How can we respond to declining numbers of administrators on many large language versions of Wikipedia? What are some community-based efforts at increasing the number of new active administrators? This session is for anyone.

Reading on the Wikipedia Mobile Apps: Demo and Discussion – What are the possibilities for Wikipedia mobile apps? How can we improve the mobile experience for both readers and contributors? This session is for anyone.

Navigating Change: Insights into Product, Moderation, Participation & External Trends – How can we analyze the latest product and technology trends affecting Wikimedia? Given these shifts, what are some actionable solutions for future products? This session is for anyone with an average level of knowledge about Wikimedia projects or activities.

Design your own Wikipedia game! – How can content and data from Wikimedia projects be transformed into new engaging experiences and interactive games? How can we design our own games? This session is for anyone.

Building a Sustainable Future for Wikimedia Contributors – How is the WMF Contributors group of teams streamlining contributors experiences? How can we offer structured, mobile-friendly workflows? This session is for anyone.

Updates from the Product Safety and Integrity team: Incident Reporting System, Better anti-abuse signals, hCaptcha and more! – What are the newest developments from the Product Safety and Integrity team? How are we helping users with extended rights, improving captcha, and supporting two-factor authentication? This session is for anyone interested in user safety, privacy, and security; particularly for users with extended rights dealing with abuse.

Wikipedia’s Mobile Editing Experience: A Friction Point or a New Frontier? – What are the challenges and opportunities for mobile editing? How can we make editing Wikipedia more mobile-friendly and accessible? This session is for anyone.

Making Wikipedia More Readable: What Comes Next – How is the internet changing and what does it mean for Wikipedia? How can Wikipedia serve different reading styles and preferences? This session is for anyone.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation