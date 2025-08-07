Breaking New Ground: Herschal Jackson Becomes Wikimedia South Africa’s First Executive Director

Wikimedia South Africa (Wikimedia ZA) has entered a new era. For the first time since its founding, the chapter has elected an Executive Director (ED) to lead its growth and shape its future. This historic appointment goes to none other than Herschal Jackson, a dedicated community leader, strategist, and servant at heart.

With this milestone, the chapter takes a major step forward in strengthening its capacity, deepening its commitment to its members, and amplifying its voice within the global Wikimedia movement.

Herschal steps into this new leadership role following his tenure as Executive Coordinator, where he was instrumental in strengthening the Chapter’s administrative systems, program implementation, and community engagement. One of his most notable contributions in this role was his leadership during the Strategic Planning Meeting in November 2023. During this pivotal gathering, Herschal helped facilitate a collaborative and solutions-oriented dialogue between board members, staff, and community stakeholders. His ability to navigate complex discussions and align diverse perspectives around a shared strategic vision underscored his readiness for the responsibilities ahead.

Leading Projects That Matter

Before stepping into his new role, Herschal demonstrated his commitment to the Wikimedia community. He was part of the core team that organised WikiIndaba 2024, one of Africa’s largest gatherings of Wikimedians, which was widely recognised as a success.

He currently leads SWiP Phase 2, a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with SaDiLaR and PanSALB, aimed at empowering students from across South Africa and neighbouring SADC countries to contribute to Wikipedia in their own languages. This project promotes cultural preservation, improved access, and fostered pride in identity.

In the beginning of 2025 Herschal was instrumental in the organization and implementation of the Chapters Annual retreat which focussed on ratifying the Chapters strategy for 2024-2026 as well the creation of chapter subcommittees responsible for directing specific areas related to the strategy namely:

Language and Thematic committee responsible for formulating the rules which govern the Language and Thematic Champions as well as the process of isolating potential champions.

Finance committee responsible for the financial governance of funds granted via the Wikimedia Foundation

Partnerships committee responsible for the isolation plans to maintain existing partnerships as well as to engage with potential and dormant partners.

Communications committee responsible for the creation of internal and external communications plans to engage the public but also to better engage the community.

Stepping Into History: Wikimedia South Africa’s First Executive Director

As Wikimedia South Africa moved toward professionalising its operations, Herschal played a central role in making that transition possible. Starting as an Executive Coordinator, he helped shape the chapter’s operations and laid the foundation for sustainable growth.

Now, as the first-ever ED of Wikimedia ZA, Herschal is ready to build on that work. For him, this role represents more than a title; it is about unlocking the chapter’s full potential and ensuring that it remains a vibrant home for Wikimedians across the country.

Beyond Wikimedia: Family, Faith, and Football

Born and raised in Johannesburg, Herschal’s story is grounded in purpose and service. Growing up in a Christian household with inspiring role models, he learned early on the value of excellence and giving his best in every task. These lessons shaped not only his personal life but also his approach to leadership.

Guided by the belief that “What you do reflects whose you are,”

Herschal brings a strong sense of responsibility to every space he steps into.

Outside of his Wikimedia commitments, Herschal is a family man, a dedicated church leader, a passionate gardener, and by his own admission, a proud Manchester United supporter — though he is careful not to bring that bias to Wikipedia.

Weekends often find him outdoors, unplugged from screens, enjoying nature with his wife and son, and grounding himself in the simpler joys of life.

Looking Ahead

With Herschal at the helm, Wikimedia ZA is poised for a new chapter of growth, professionalism, and community leadership. His story is a reminder that leadership is not about positions alone; it is about purpose, vision, and bringing others along for the journey. And with that, Wikimedia South Africa steps confidently into its future.

