Wikimania 2025 Day 4: Bringing generations together

Wikimania 2025 brought together people from across the Wikimedia movement and across generations. A total of 2,376 participants from more than 135 countries took part—776 in person and over 1,600 online.

Half of the conference was 34 years old or younger. Half had started contributing to Wikimedia projects in the last five years, while the rest had been involved for longer. Among them were a handful who had been to every Wikimania, while for many this was their first. One of them was AramilFeraxa, 2025 Functionary of the year, for whom this was his very first Wikimania. Quite the debut!

Group photo at Wikimania 2025.

Wikimania 2025 spoke five languages—Swahili, Arabic, Spanish, French, and English—thanks to a team of 35 tireless interpreters from 20 different countries, some logging in at midnight their local time. For a few, this was their third time supporting Wikimania!

“We greatly appreciate the sharing spirit, the Wikimedia community, and the philosophy behind it. We have also learned a lot. Most importantly, this has been a very fulfilling assignment for us. So thank you!”— from the Interpretation Team

One of the interpreters’ staff meetings during Wikimania.

This year’s program included more than 200 sessions and over 350 speakers. The last day included some forward-thinking sessions and wrap-ups. Here are some highlights:

The closing ceremony opened with Voices in the Edit, a powerful spoken-word performance by Nairobi-based poet Stella Kivuti. It reminded us that Wikimedians are “the quiet guardians of knowledge” and “not just filling the footnotes.” When she asked, “Who shares the knowledge?” the audience’s response was unanimous: “We do!” The performances continued with WikiChoir taking the stage twice and getting everyone to join in a fun chorus of Hakuna Matata.

WikiChoir performing at the closing ceremony.

In her last Wikimania as CEO, Maryana Iskander shared reflections on what the next generation of Wikimedians needs from us, drawing on conversations she had with participants throughout the week: boldness, openness, and working together to face the challenges ahead.



Before the ceremony came to an end, the Wikimania Nairobi Core Organizing Team passed the baton to their counterparts in Paris, who will host Wikimania Paris from July 21 to 25, 2026. The handover linked Nairobi’s energy and ideas to the next chapter in France, where the conversations will continue.

The Wikimania Nairobi team passes hosting duties to the Paris team.

As the lights came on at the closing ceremony, you could see the faces of different generations of Wikimedians, some who helped build the projects from the start, others just beginning. Having them together in one place was what made Wikimania 2025 so special.

