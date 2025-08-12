Wikimedia Belgium in the Spotlight with Poster for De Standaard Solidarity Prize

Every year, the Belgian newspaper De Standaard invites non-profit organizations to take part in the De Standaard Solidarity Prize.

The challenge? Design a powerful and contemporary advertisement that clearly communicates your social mission. From all submissions, twenty posters are selected and published for free on the back cover of the newspaper. One main winner even receives two full-page features later on.

Our message: Gender equality and free knowledge

This year, Wikimedia Belgium joined the competition. Our submission was a vibrant and colorful poster highlighting two key messages:

🔹 We are strongly committed to promoting gender equality across all Wikimedia platforms.

🔹 Sharing free knowledge remains our absolute priority.

As always, we can’t do this without our community. Volunteers are the beating heart of Wikipedia. As long as people continue writing, improving, and sharing their knowledge, free knowledge will thrive.

Not selected, but proud

Although we weren’t selected among the final twenty this year, we’re proud of the image we created and are happy to share it with our community.

📌 Take a closer look at the poster here.

What do you think?

👉 Let us know your thoughts!

👉 And next year? We’ll be back with just as much energy to earn a spot in the paper.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation