A Walk with Butterflies That Healed the Heart

Some days weigh heavier than others – not because the world changes, but because something inside us does.

The 26th of July was one such day for me. A day of rejection – not by strangers, but by people I once called my own. Alone in a hotel room in Guwahati, I found myself drowning in silence, unsure of what to do with the ache in my chest. The city lights outside offered no comfort, and even the hum of the fan felt too loud for my thoughts.

Then, sometime past midnight, while I was scrolling through social media, a message popped up on my screen. A dear friend from the Bengali Wikimedia Community had forwarded a poster about a Butterfly Walk to be held in my hometown, Jorhat, organised by RAGO. I read it once, then again….and almost ignored it. I was losing hope – and more than that, losing trust in people. I didn’t feel like being around anyone. Not in that moment.

Sometimes, it’s the smallest act of kindness, a quiet moment of care, that begins to heal the deepest wounds. And so, I decided – I would go because at least one soul still care.

On the morning of the 27th, I called Richan Doley to register. I told him I was still in Guwahati and would only reach Jorhat around 5 a.m. – too tired to attend a 7:30 a.m. walk. Richan said calmly, ”Don’t worry. Join us between 10 and 11.” I registered my closest friend, Proyashi – someone who’s seen me through every high and low. I knew I needed her presence that day more than ever.

The 28th of July arrived – warm and bright. We reached Baghmora Eco Camp, a beautiful hideway nestled on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra. Yes, we were late – but somethings in life are worth being late for.

From the moment we stepped in, something shifted. The crisp of air, the rustling of trees, the laughter of children chasing butterflies – everything felt like a balm on a tired soul. And in that moment, I realized – the world is so much bigger than the pain caused by a few. When we’re hurting, the universe often finds quiet ways to help us heal – through people, through places, and sometimes, through butterflies.

Calm before the climb

Photographer: Anitava Roy

The walk, organised by RAGO, in collaboration with the Tourism Department of Assam and Wiki Loves Butterfly, NCS and Awesome Assam was more than just a nature event. It was a celebration of life, colour, connection – and resilience .

There I met Loren Sonowal (User:Lorensonowal), a professional photographer, Chairmen of NCS and a team member of Wiki Loves Butterfly. He shared that over 30 species of butterfiles had been recorded in the area. Loren wasn’t just documenting – he was storytelling through wings and colour, through patience and presence. We were also joined by Mr. Madhav Das, the Tourism Developement Officer of Kaziranga, and his wife – who holds the same role in Sivasagar – along with their adorable two-and-a-half-year old child and a lively group of local children.

Loren and Mr. Das gave an insightful talk on butterfly behaviour, species identification and importance of their preservation. The children listened with keen attention, and later, ventured into the fields with curiosity – learning to recognize the names, habits and movements of butterflies in their very own village fields.

The summer Sun beat down heavily, but our spirits remained high. Under Mr. Das’s guidance, the children painted vibrant butterflies on a big mount board with their tiny hands joyfully stained with colours. Then came lunch – not just a meal, but a feast of love and hospitality. Richan Doley, the owner of the Baghmora Eco Camp, along with his staff served us the famous Baghmora Special Thali, complete with pork cooked in Dimaru (a local herb), a bowl of refreshing Apong, the traditional rice beer. Each bite tasted like comfort – like something crafted at home infused with heart and heritage.

As we rested, the children continued with their activities. One of them played a flute, and suddenly the entire camp echoed with music – not just sound, but vibrations that stirred the soul. The atmosphere turned poetic, alive with a quiet, radiant positivity. It was not just a butterfly walk. It was a journey back to myself. To sit among trees, to watch butterflies dance on wildflowers, to hear children laugh and learn, to meet strangers who felt like old friends. It was a reminder : even in our lowest moments, we never truly lose hope. Life still holds beauty – all we have to do is say yes to it.

To me and my friend, Proyashi, it wasn’t simply a outing. It was a gentle nudge back into light, into joy, into believe again.

We said our goodbyes after lunch, while Loren stayed back with the students for the evening documentation. As we walked away, I turned back for one last look at the field – and it felt as if it was gently whispering ‘‘Come again”.

From Baghmora, we carried hope, warmth and a renewed sense of belonging.

I wish the Wiki Loves Butterfly campaign spreads its wings far and wide – healing the souls who wander through the wild in search of peace. May its flight continue to inspire, to connect and to remind us all of the quiet magic that lives in nature and within ourselves.

