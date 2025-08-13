My Experience at Users with Extended Right Physical Gathering – Wikimania 2025, Nairobi, Kenya

Attending the Wikimania 2025 Users with Extended Rights Physical Gathering in Nairobi was both exciting and overwhelming in the best possible way. As someone coming from a small community, it was truly inspiring to meet so many passionate individuals who are working tirelessly to ensure that knowledge is freely and equitably shared. Seeing the faces behind the contributions and connecting with people from diverse backgrounds was one of the most unforgettable moments of my Wikimedia journey.

Throughout the gathering, I had the opportunity to learn more about global Wikimedia projects, tools, and strategies to better support local language communities like mine. I was particularly drawn to sessions on Small Wikis and how users with the extended right are battling to improve content quality and access.

Key Lessons

Some of the key lessons I took away include the importance of collaboration across regions, the power of storytelling in content creation, and the need for consistency in community engagement. I also learned how essential it is to integrate local knowledge systems—such as oral traditions into our digital contributions, especially in underrepresented languages. Most importantly, I learned that every contribution made by users with extended right regardless of his community no matter how small, counts in the broader mission of free knowledge for all.

I also had the chance to contribute by sharing my experiences from the Fulfulde Wikimedia User Group and how we are working to make sure the content created are accurate and accessible for all. The feedback and encouragement I received were incredibly motivating.

Looking up to see

Looking ahead, I’m more committed than ever to continuing this work—strengthening local engagement, promoting linguistic diversity, and building stronger connections with the global Wikimedia movement. Wikimania 2025 reminded me that even the smallest communities have a vital voice in the open knowledge ecosystem.

