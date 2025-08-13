Celebrating the Success of the Tyap Wiki Audio Walk 2025 – Preserving Tyap Language on Wikimedia Commons!

The Tyap Wikimedians User Group is excited to share the success of the Tyap Wiki Audio Walk (WAW) 2025, a campaign conducted throughout June 2025 to preserve the rich linguistic heritage of the Tyap language, a Central Plateau language spoken in Nigeria’s Middle Belt. We journeyed across A̠byin Atyap (Atyap Land), visiting communities such as Kanai Sagwaza, Manyii Aghyui, Ashong Ashyui, Chenkwon, and Tum to record native Tyap speakers and capture the diverse language variations.

These recordings are soon going to be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons via Lingua Libre under an open-source license, making the voices of Atyap communities freely accessible for global use. This initiative preserves a vital part of the Atyap cultural identity and contributes to the revitalization of the Tyap language, which faces endangerment due to the dominance of languages like Hausa and English.

We invite the global Wikimedia community to: – Explore the Tyap audio collection on Wikimedia Commons. – Share feedback or ideas for further promoting and utilizing these resources. – Collaborate with us on future projects to document and preserve endangered languages. – Create localized versions of the Wiki Audio Walk (WAW) campaign in other languages.

Thank you to everyone who supported the Tyap Wiki Audio Walk 2025! For more details, connect with the Tyap Wikimedians User Group on Meta-Wiki.

Let’s continue amplifying the voices of underrepresented language communities and enriching the global repository of free knowledge!

