🏆 Wikipedia Writing Contest: A Tradition Since 2004 — and You Can Join!

Every year, from September to November, a beloved tradition returns to the Dutch-language Wikipedia: the Wikipedia Schrijfwedstrijd (Writing Contest). Launched in 2004 as the first writing competition ever held on Wikipedia, it has since grown into a recurring event that celebrates quality, depth, and community spirit.

And yes — you can take part too!

✍️ What is it?

The concept is simple:

Write a high-quality new article or significantly improve an existing one. An independent jury will evaluate the entries based on:

Content quality

Structure and clarity

Use of reliable sources

Writing style

Completeness

Only edits made during the contest period count, and you must explicitly register your article to be eligible for the prizes.

👥 Who judges the entries?

A team of five to six experienced Wikipedians serves as the jury. They work independently but coordinate their criteria and approach in advance. Evaluation begins on November 1st.

🗓️ Important dates

August 1 – Registration opens

September 1 to November 1 – Writing period

– Writing period Only edits during this period will be considered

January 2026 – Award ceremony at Wikimedia Nederland’s New Year’s gathering

🙌 Why participate?

You don’t have to be an expert to join — anyone can participate, and you’re welcome to switch topics or jump in even after the writing period has started.

This is your chance to:

✅ Sharpen your writing skills

✅ Improve Wikipedia’s quality

✅ Learn something new

✅ Join a vibrant community

✅ …and maybe even win a prize!

Whether you’re a seasoned contributor or just starting out, the contest is a great opportunity to leave your mark on Wikipedia — one well-written article at a time.

🔗 Ready to join?

👉 Visit the contest page for all the details, rules, and FAQs (in Dutch).

👉 Registration is open now — and we can’t wait to see what you’ll create!

