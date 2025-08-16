How the “WikiChoir” sang Kenyan songs at Wikimania 2025

On the final day of Wikimania Nairobi, the voices of the WikiChoir rang out across the stage at the closing ceremony. They sang two African songs: “Malaika” and “Jambo Bwana.” The Swahili songs brought the entire audience to their feet, with everyone singing along and enjoying the rhythm.

WikiChoir performing at the closing ceremony.

What is the WikiChoir?

The idea for the WikiChoir—a choir at Wikimania, where Wikimedians from around the world gather—was hatched the previous year during the WikiOrchestra’s performance in Katowice. At the time, the focus was on instrumental music, with only a small number of singers. However, Lukas Mezger, the organizer, knew the appeal of African songs and was determined to include a choir at Wikimania in Nairobi. In early 2025, a WikiChoir page was created on Wiki and announced in the WikiOrchestra members’ group chat.

The proposal was approved in June, and preparations began. There was a lot to do: requesting a local choir director in Nairobi, deciding on the songs to sing, recruiting members, and sharing sheet music and audio files. Lukas, who could not be participate in person, carried out all preparations remotely. It was quickly decided that we would sing the famous Swahili song “Malaika,” but due to various circumstances, it wasn’t until August that the second song was decided.

Joel Meluki’s Amazing Rehearsal

On the morning of August 6, the first day of Wikimania, the members of the choir received the Swahili lyrics to prepare. After the opening ceremony in the evening, the singers met for the first time. The WikiOrchestra members were delighted to be reunited and began their first rehearsal with the new members. With choir director Joel’s excellent guidance, it was moving to see the music take shape so quickly, even though none of them had ever sung Swahili before. Joel recorded a demonstration on the spot and immediately shared it in the group chat, and the members practiced individually between sessions. During the rehearsal in the afternoon of the third day, they were instructed to memorize the lyrics for the performance.

Wearing Kenyan colors for the performance on stage

Flag of Kenya

On the fourth day, August 9, the members of the choir, dressed in black, green, red, and white, with the colors of the Kenyan flag, entered the closing ceremony venue after an offstage warm-up. As the programme progressed, the WikiChoir was called onto the stage, and the 29 members, accompanied by Robbie on keyboards and Johnny on percussion, lined up in two rows. Following Kate‘s introduction to the Wiki Choir, Joel introduced “Malaika” to the audience, and the song began. The chorus sang the feelings of a poor young man who falls in love with the beautiful Malaika.

Next, Kate returned to the microphone to introduce “Jambo Bwana,” and Joel called for the audience to stand. Joel called out to begin the song. During the interludes between the soloists and the chorus, the soloist, Misosoof, brilliantly led and supported the music. The chorus repeated “Hakuna Matata” (No problem!), and the venue was filled with excitement as everyone sang and stomped along, overflowing with the power of music, Wikimedia, and above all, the Impact of Africa.

