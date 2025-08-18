Africa Wiki Women Community Roundtable: Driving Impact, Fostering Inclusion, and Shaping the Future

The Africa Wiki Women (AWW) Roundtable Community recently held its bi-annual session, bringing together contributors, organizers, and affiliates from across the continent for a day of open dialogue, shared learning, and collective vision-building.

The roundtable is designed as a safe and inclusive space that encouraged participants to exchange experiences, reflect on the initiative’s impact, and provide constructive feedback to guide its next chapter.

Since its inception, AWW has been at the forefront of amplifying African women’s voices on Wikimedia. By addressing gender and knowledge gaps, the initiative has empowered editors through targeted capacity-building programs, leadership development opportunities, and thematic campaigns. This year’s roundtable served as a strategic checkpoint, a chance to assess progress, co-create solutions, and ensure the initiative continues to reflect community realities.

Highlights from the July 2025 Roundtable



On 13 July 2025, AWW brought together participants from across Africa for an engaging and forward-thinking discussion. The session focused on:

Measuring the impact of AWW programs over the past six months—particularly in increasing the visibility of notable African women, enhancing the participation and skills of African women volunteers, and setting measurable goals for the next phase.

over the past six months—particularly in increasing the visibility of notable African women, enhancing the participation and skills of African women volunteers, and setting measurable goals for the next phase. Reviewing global program outcomes in advancing gender equity, fostering leadership growth, and expanding the quality and quantity of African women’s content on Wikimedia platforms.

in advancing gender equity, fostering leadership growth, and expanding the quality and quantity of African women’s content on Wikimedia platforms. Gathering feedback for improvement, using anonymous Mentimeter interactions to encourage honest input. These insights will help strengthen inclusivity, grow partnerships, and ensure the initiative’s long-term relevance and sustainability.

Conclusion

The July 2025 Africa Wiki Women Roundtable reaffirmed the community’s dedication to closing gender and knowledge gaps, nurturing leadership, and building a more inclusive Wikimedia movement. The second bi-annual session for 2025 will take place in December, so stay tuned to our social media handles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates. If you missed this event, you can catch the full discussion on our YouTube channel.



