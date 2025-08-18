My First Wikimania: Lessons, Inspiration, and a Renewed Mission

In August 2025, I attended Wikimania for the very first time. As a Gambian Wikimedian, stepping into this global gathering felt like stepping into a living map of the Wikimedia movement. People from every continent, working in hundreds of languages, all united by the mission of free knowledge.

I was there to learn, connect, share, and contribute. One of the proudest moments for me was presenting my session:

“Sustainable Partnerships: Exploring Ways Libraries and Wikimedia Can Collaborate on Long-term Initiatives to Preserve Cultural Heritage.”

In this session, I explored how libraries can work hand in hand with Wikimedia communities to preserve traditional knowledge, digitize cultural resources, and ensure that heritage remains accessible for future generations. The discussion attracted librarians, GLAM professionals, and Wikimedians eager to explore new models of collaboration. Many shared examples from their own countries, sparking ideas I plan to adapt for The Gambia.

Beyond my presentation, the event was a whirlwind of sessions, cultural exchanges, and hallway conversations. I met editors from countries I had only read about, joined discussions on language preservation, and attended workshops on community sustainability and GLAM partnerships.

Some of the highlights included:

Meeting fellow African Wikimedians who are building thriving language Wikipedias

Learning strategies for sustaining volunteer communities

Discovering innovative tools for digitizing archives and sharing them on Wikimedia projects

But Wikimania wasn’t just about sessions. It was about energy, the feeling of being part of something much bigger. Seeing how others have overcome challenges in their communities gave me new ideas for The Gambia an motivate me to:

Create stronger mentorship for new editors

Document oral history for Wikimedia projects

Push forward with our Gambian languages Wikipedia initiatives

When I returned home, I carried not just notes and photos, but a renewed sense of purpose. I now see Wikimedia not only as a set of websites but as a living, breathing movement that grows stronger when every community’s voice is heard.

Wikimania taught me that even if we come from small countries, our stories, languages, and contributions matter to the world.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation