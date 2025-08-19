Indic Oral Culture Project – A Proud Step for the Tulu Language

Tulu – The Voice of Our Identity!

The Indic Oral Culture Project is a remarkable initiative dedicated to preserving and promoting lesser-documented Indian languages, and Tulu proudly stands among them. More than just a language, Tulu is a vibrant expression of our heritage, traditions, and cultural wealth.

What is the Purpose of the Project?

The Indic Oral Culture Project aims to collect and document:

Folk stories, proverbs, and traditional sayings



Folk songs, riddles, and myths



Real-life experiences and oral histories in the Tulu language



Indigenous knowledge about medicinal plants from Tulunadu



These oral treasures are being preserved to create a lasting legacy—an archive of native voices for future generations.

What Does the Project Do?

Collects local literature: Folk tales, songs, and sayings directly from native speakers

Folk tales, songs, and sayings directly from native speakers Records audio clips: Elders and storytellers share pronunciation, vocabulary, and oral history.

Elders and storytellers share pronunciation, vocabulary, and oral history. Builds a digital archive: All materials are stored on an accessible platform for public learning and research.

How Does This Help the Tulu Language?

Preserves cultural heritage: Safeguards the oral traditions and knowledge of the Tulu-speaking community



Safeguards the oral traditions and knowledge of the Tulu-speaking community Revives language use: Encourages the active use of Tulu in everyday life



Encourages the active use of Tulu in everyday life Supports learning: Acts as an educational tool for the younger generation and language enthusiasts

How Can You Contribute?

If you know a Tulu story, song, or proverb from your village or family, you can be part of this mission!

Contribute by:

Sharing your content through their website or



Emailing recordings or text versions to the project team



Every voice matters. Your story can help keep Tulu alive.

Our Contribution to the Project

As a team, we actively participated in the Oral Indic Project by collecting and recording traditional Tulu stories from native speakers in our community. Together, we visited villages, interacted with elders, and documented their rich oral traditions.

These shared efforts have helped preserve the cultural and linguistic heritage of Tulunadu.

It was a rewarding experience to work collaboratively in giving voice to the stories that shape our identity.

