Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 15

Special Wikimania issue This is a special Wikimania issue of the Bulletin. We’ll be back to our regular format in the next issue
- Wikimania Nairobi: Catch up on missed sessions of Wikimania 2025 by checking session pages in the program. These links will be replaced by Commons links when the uploads are finished.
- Meet the Wikimedians of the Year 2025: The Wikimedian of the Year awards give us an opportunity to pause, taking a moment to recognize people who make our mission possible. Learn about all of this year’s winners.
- Highlights: Daily highlights from Wikimania:
- Product and Tech: Wikimania 2025 sessions about Product and Tech you can watch, with links to the recordings.
- Affiliate Strategy: Wikimania 2025 Brings Affiliate Strategy Recommendations into Focus.
- Twentieth edition of Wikimania: Celebrating humans who make Wikipedia possible.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- Tech News: Some of the latest update from Tech News week 31, 32, and 33: The Wikimedia Commons community has decided to block cross-wiki uploads to Wikimedia Commons, for all users without autoconfirmed rights on that wiki, starting on August 16; The WikiEditor toolbar now includes its keyboard shortcuts in the tooltips for its buttons. This will help to improve the discoverability of this feature.
- Collaborative Contributions: Share your comments on Collaborative Contributions. This project aims to create a new way to display the impact of collaborative editing activities (such as edit-a-thons, backlog drives, and WikiProjects) on the wikis.
- PTAC: The Product and Technology Advisory Council published a set of proposed experiments the Wikimedia Foundation can try to improve communication with community. Feedback on the proposals are welcomed until August 22.
- Watchlists and Recent Changes: The Foundation will be focusing on wishes related to Watchlists and Recent Changes pages over the next few months. Please read the latest update, and if you have ideas, please submit a wish on the topic.
- Wikifunctions: The Foundation is working on demonstrating functions that generate sentences and fragments in several languages. This is a considerable step towards creating text for Abstract Wikipedia.
Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support
- Wikimedia Futures Lab: The Wikimedia Futures Lab is a process and convening co-designed by the Wikimedia Foundation and Wikimedia Deutschland that will help us all learn more about global trends and discuss potential movement-wide responses. You can apply now to join the in-person convening hosted on January 30 – February 1, 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany with participants from affiliates, contributors and external experts.
- Don’t Blink: The latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values.
- Language and Internationalization: Read about language support for new languages and other highlights from the July 2025 edition of the Language and internationalization newsletter.
- Language Community: The next language community meeting will be held on August 29 at 15:00 UTC.
- UK Online Safety Act: The High Court of Justice has dismissed the Wikimedia Foundation’s challenge to the UK’s Online Safety Act (OSA) Categorisation Regulations. While the decision does not provide the immediate legal protections for Wikipedia that we hoped for, the Court’s ruling emphasized the responsibility of Ofcom and the UK government to ensure Wikipedia is protected as the OSA is implemented.
Board and Board committee updates
Affcom News: Read the latest issue of AffCom News (April-June 2025), the newsletter that distributes relevant news and events about the work of Wikimedia’s Affiliations Committee.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
