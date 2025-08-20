My August Roundup as an AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Fellow 2025

Building on my ongoing efforts and success from July in the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice fellowship, I continued with content creation, capacity building and community support for my participants as we worked together to bridge knowledge gaps around climate justice and gender equity in Namibia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

On capacity building, I hosted one office hour and two virtual training sessions with a hands-on demo on: “Introduction to Wikimedia Commons” and “Mastering media licensing and use cases”. These sessions emphasized Wikimedia Commons and its usefulness, acceptable media file formats and the Creative Commons licenses as well as their use cases. Also, participants learnt how to upload media files to Wikimedia Commons and add categories. The feedback from participants was positive, especially from the new editors who had little or no experience with Wikimedia Commons and media licensing.

Snapshot from ongoing training session

In line with the fellowship goals, we created 25 new Wikidata items including Namibia Equal Rights Movement, Green Climate Fund Mozambique, Zimbabwe Women’s Bank, and expanded existing Wikipedia articles including Women’s University in Africa. We also worked on translating 4 Wikipedia articles from English language to Igbo language. The outreach dashboard and manual scoring system helped to track the progress and impact of all the edits from participants.

Snapshot from ongoing training session on Creative Commons licenses

With September in view, I plan to host more training sessions, expand content coverage, and recruit more participants. As I look forward to more sustainable positive impact, I remain excited that together on this project, we’re shaping the narrative around climate justice and gender equity.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation