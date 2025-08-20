Wiki N’zuñdeuh, a collaborative action between WAFTAI, its partners, and Wikimedia

The Wiki N’zuñdeuh program left the station in October 2024 to train students and teachers returned to it on June 8, 2025 in Cameroon.

Beyond skills and cultural documentation in its pilot phase, the project has embarked on a gender approach in Cameroon where female action has given it beautiful colors.

Apart from the feminine coloring, it was also marked by the participation of other stakeholders to whom we consider it important to show our gratitude. The purpose of this story is to present and celebrate the people and entities who have had a particular influence for the successful conduct of this program.

Internal stakeholders at Wikimedia

Several Wikimedian people and entities have had significant influences.

Advisors

We welcome the strong involvement of WikiLoveMuseums represented by Yamen. He has had a remarkable influence on the drafting of the program lines. For more than three months, Yamen put his time and experience into a real Wikimedian advance in Cameroon via Wiki N’zuñdeuh. Ruby was also one of the actors in this process.

Trainers

We greatly thank the experienced Wikimedians René and Eugene who have never stopped sharing their knowledge and experiences from the idea of the project to its implementation. They promoted the appropriation of Wikimedia values and objectives. Let’s remember a quote shared by René:

“in a community, the level of implication of members is conditioned by the way they are comfortable”

or Eugene who has always maintained that:

“the efficiency of a group doesn’t depend on the great number of members, it is possible to impact with less than 10 editors”.

These experienced members assisted by WAFTAI contributors have been great active forces for the program.

Collaborations

During its implementation, the program sees the entry of Wiki Mentor Africa via Igbo Wikimedians User Group and Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire. These two communities provided us with two members who led the Epell workshops. The objective was to boost the participants and also to share experiences.

It should be noted that Wikimedia Deutschland initiated the capacity-building sessions on Wikidata. In addition, the gadgets provided to participants enhanced the colors of our closing ceremony.

In addition to those mentioned, we would like to thank all the wikis whose thoughts and actions have helped to promote the project.

Outside of Wikimedia’s internal partnerships, several entities outside the movement responded favorably to Wiki N’zuñdeuh’s call.

External stakeholders to Wikimedia

At the national level

The Ministry of Arts and Culture (MINAC) is a major partner in the program. Their technical support allowed the project to reconcile theory and practice, even better to link the primary sources to the secondary sources. The collaboration has above all facilitated the deployment in museums in Cameroon.

Several museums are not left behind in this desire to collaborate, they have opened up to information verification sessions. Even during photowalks, managers left their homes to open museums so that our activities could take place.

In addition to the MINAC and its institutions (museums), the Institut des Beaux Arts et de l’Innovation de Garoua (IBAI) and the Institut des Beaux Arts de Nkongsamba (IBAN) Cameroon opened up to the program; they were very present and very active. The students showed commitment during the implementation period.

At the international level: objective exchanges

Kiwix has been involved in this program since its inception; although it came on board after the data had been produced, it has always been keen to support us. Although the desired outcome has not yet been achieved this year, the collaboration with Kiwix is a key element of the program. Most museums are located in areas with poor connectivity, and Kiwix technology facilitates offline access to information.

Overall, the various collaborations have not only enabled significant and highly appreciated penetration into the academic world (through fine arts institutes) in Cameroon for the Wikimedia movement, but also digital documentation of cultural components. More than 70% of existing museums in Cameroon have been involved in at least one wiki project (Wikipedia, Wikidata, etc.). The equation linking education, culture, and tourism via open source is beginning to take shape in Cameroon, with the hope of continuing and even innovating in these sectors in future releases of Wiki N’zuñdeuh.

